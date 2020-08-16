It’s just human nature to try and put order in the world around us. We see patterns and when those patterns are disrupted, our natural inclination is to “fix” whatever is out of place. This is especially true for the landscapes we plant and manage around us. Whether we’re talking about farm fields, golf courses, parks or our own yards, we naturally want things to be neat and tidy. And above all, weed-free!
We generally despise weeds, those uninvited plants that regularly show up and disrupt our hard-won order. And we go to great lengths to get rid of them with more than $10 billion spent on herbicides in the U.S. each year (much of it for farming).
In terms of landscape management, weed control is likely the most time-consuming activity undertaken next to lawn mowing. Whether mowing, plucking, cutting, trimming or spraying, we’re under constant battle to keep weeds at bay.
Weeds can and do cause serious economic, environmental and emotional harm and weed control will always be an important activity in keeping our landscapes attractive and functional. And yet it is also clear that we often do more harm than good when we adopt zero-tolerance policies in our efforts to destroy weeds.
When we spray herbicides, we often injure non-target plants; when we string-trim, we often cause mechanical damage to trees; and when we eliminate all weeds, we often decrease soil health and biodiversity. This issue of The Seed takes a closer look at weeds in our planted landscapes with the goal of painting them in a more tolerable light. We don’t want to leave the impression that weeds are not worthy of serious management efforts. However, we do hope to convey that some weeds are not nearly as problematic as they appear and in fact may be quite beneficial. As the old saying goes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
Outsmart weeds
Once your garden greens up, visit every week or two to “edit” for a few minutes. Keep in mind that your goal should not be to eliminate every unexpected plant, but to regularly manage the more troublesome ones. As Editor, you can approach new growth — like spreading or reseeding — as something to redirect (rather than abhor).
As for weeding, make a plan before diving in. We advise focusing on highly visible areas near walkways and curbs, since these are what people see. Start with any tall weeds and cut them off at the base (instead of pulling) to avoid disturbing the soil. Then move on to woody seedlings, which can shade out desirables if left unchecked. Pull them by hand if possible (then cover the spot with mulch), or apply a cut-stump treatment. Next, turn to other known bullies/invasives and cut or spray them before they set seed. Weeds in flower are easier to identify and more vulnerable when blooming. Keep in mind it’s easiest to pull weeds when the soil is moist.
Cover the ground
Take some time to check your landscape for bare spots after the heat of summer has passed. These holes will be vulnerable to weeds next year unless they are filled, so take advantage of cool weather to plant. Replace plants that have died, and install low groundhuggers like sedges and spring bulbs around plants as “living” mulch. Cover any exposed soil with 1-2 inches of grass clippings (in a prairie garden) or wood mulch (in a woodland garden) as extra insurance.
In a native garden, late fall is a good time to control exotic cool season weeds (such as brome or fescue) because they remain green long after native plants go dormant — just carefully spot-spray with a foliar herbicide. This tactic works in early spring as well. Native gardens benefit from ecological treatments like burning, mowing and grazing, so feel free to experiment. Fall is also a good time to control spring annuals by hoeing or with pre-emergent.
Favorite weeds
In my spare time, I help manage several public landscapes in Waverly, including parts of three parks and three schools, and controlling weeds is by far the most time-consuming activity I undertake. Since I often can’t keep up with everything, I’ve learned over the years to focus on the most problematic weeds and relax about the others. I call it weed triage. I used to believe that if I could snap my fingers and get rid of all the weeds in these landscapes I surely would.
Now, after learning the ecological value of some of these weeds, I’m much more accepting of some of them. When I see a variety of bees on smartweed or monarchs on milkweed, or fritillaries on violets or various birds pursuing insects on these bits of wildness, I’m actually glad that I can’t just snap them all away. Another lesson I’ve learned over the years is that it’s just not worth the unintended harm to trees or other landscape plants we often inflict in the name of weed control.
Here are a few weeds I tolerate or sometimes make room for. Generally speaking, if a plant is native to our area, I’m prone to be more tolerant of it as it very likely benefits insects, birds and other wildlife.
- Beggarticks (Bidens) is a native annual with fern-like compound leaves and dainty yellow flowers in late summer. It’s a clean, attractive plant that helps sustain numerous insects and would probably be thought of as a good garden plant if it’s barbed, trident-shaped seeds didn’t stick so easily to clothing.
- Smartweed (Polygonum) is a native annual that helps sustain a wide variety of bees, butterflies and other insects. Because of its abundance and easy-to-grow nature, it’s not much appreciated. Let’s call it a native wildflower and start enjoying it more.
- Violets (Viola) are critical food plants for two of our most beautiful native butterflies, the regal fritillary and the spangled fritillary. With their pretty flowers and small stature, violets should be welcomed to the landscape, not sprayed away.
- White clover (Trifolium repens) is a mowable little plant that makes a great groundcover and helps add nitrogen to the soil, reducing the need for fertilizers. It also helps sustain a variety of pollinators. Don’t spray it, embrace it.
- Stinging Nettles (Urtica dioica) can be quite painful when they come into contact with our bare skin, but they’re also one of the most important plants for sustaining a variety of charismatic butterflies like painted ladies, red admirals and mourning cloaks. Young nettle greens also make a tasty and nutritious food when properly cooked. If you have stinging nettles on your property, consider that a good thing.
- Common milkweed (Asclepias) is not the most attractive plant with its tall habit and large leaves which are often disfigured by aphids in mid-summer. However, due to its importance in sustaining the monarch butterfly, we should allow this plant to show up and do its thing here and there.
- Honeyvine milkweed (Cynanchum laeve) is a native perennial vine related to other milkweeds that can weave its way to the top of trees, shrubs and perennials, making it an annoyance. However, it rarely causes serious harm and it too is a host of monarchs and other important insects.
- Virginia Creeper (Parthenocissus quinquefolia) is a native, woody vine that can sprawl and climb to amazing heights. It can be problematic when overtaking healthy trees and shrubs, but it also makes a great groundcover, has good fall color and hosts numerous insects. Let some of it be.