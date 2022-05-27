Wakefield farmer cares greatly for his land and community

Kurt Rewinkel has seen the ups and downs of agriculture since beginning his farming career in 1980. The Dixon county resident is farming the same land northwest of Wakefield, Nebraska that his great-grandfather purchased upon emigrating from Germany.

Rewinkel and his son Mike grow corn and soybeans on a crop rotation, with two-thirds of the fields being irrigated. This year, the majority of the fields will be planted in corn.

“We got out of livestock in the 80’s,” Rewinkel said. “When we changed the operation to crop, the operation changed dramatically.”

Throughout the years, Rewinkel has dabbled into different niche markets and conservation practices. While he has farmed no-till since 1988, he is now starting to grow cover crops. Rewinkel said he is still determining if he will drill the entire field or only the water ways to protect them. He recalls when plowing fields was standard practice.

“We take care of the soil more than we used to, and it’s paid off,” Rewinkel said.

Rewinkel also uses micromanagement on his acres, such as tissue sampling strategically irrigated fields of corn. Samples are take Monday and shipped overnight to the lab for testing, with results arrived late Thursday or early Friday morning. He then has the weekend to correct nutrient deficiencies in the plants, such as nitrogen, boron, zinc or potash.

“Tissue sampling determines plant health and notes any deficiencies in the plant that we can try to address and correct through fertigation or foliar ground application,” said Rewinkel. “This enables the plant to be as healthy as it can be and increases yield.”

Nutrient use varies depending on the plant stages, so Rewinkel collects samples frequently, which adds a lot more work to the summer growing months.

Previously, Rewinkel was involved with the company Asoyia to produce non-GMO food-grade soybeans. He would segregate equipment when handling the non-GMO and GMO products.

Despite the decent yields, several factors influenced his decision to transition solely to GMO crops. Rewinkel said that because the seed stock was older seed, it lacked the plant health of newer hybrids and there was never sufficient seed if replanting was necessary. He experienced difficulty with marketing as prices and delivery time were the “buyer’s call.”

In addition to farming, Rewinkel also has a real estate license and does farm management. He attended Northeast Community College after high school and earned his associates degree in diesel mechanics. Later, Rewinkel returned for more education as a non-traditional student at Wayne State College, majoring in corporate and community relations with a minor in economics.

He is active in the community as a member of the church board and circuit forum board, as well as township chairman. He recently ended his service on the care center board. Rewinkel also helps with the Dixon county fair board.

“If you care enough about your community that you live in and want to invest time and resources to improving your community, I respect and appreciate that and want to do that,” Rewinkel said.

Rewinkel and his wife Deborah celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in May of 2021. Deborah has worked at Michael Foods in Wakefield for 25 years. They have four grown children, and their two grandchildren live just down the road.

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.