this time, test the water infiltration after each zone has been watered with the above instructions. Adjust the amount of time for watering as needed. By running each zone and measuring infiltration, lawn irrigation equipment can be checked to see if any repairs or replacements are needed on the system.
• This process can be done weekly if a sprinkler system has not been utilized or turned on yet. If a sprinkler system is currently running, apply this set of recommendations to watering through the growing season. If rainy weather returns, and the screwdriver and trowel tests indicate adequate moisture through the root zone, the sprinkler system can be shut off until irrigation is needed again.
If anyone has any questions about watering tips to help drought stressed lawns, please send an email to dlott2@unl.edu, call the extension office in North Platte at (308) 532-2683 or call your local Nebraska Extension Office. I will be happy to help with any questions that gardeners may have.