 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watering tips to help drought-stressed lawns

TITAN MAX

Toro’s new TITAN MAX is designed to handle manicured lawns as well as tackling tough pasture areas.

 Photo courtesy Toro

this time, test the water infiltration after each zone has been watered with the above instructions. Adjust the amount of time for watering as needed. By running each zone and measuring infiltration, lawn irrigation equipment can be checked to see if any repairs or replacements are needed on the system.

• This process can be done weekly if a sprinkler system has not been utilized or turned on yet. If a sprinkler system is currently running, apply this set of recommendations to watering through the growing season. If rainy weather returns, and the screwdriver and trowel tests indicate adequate moisture through the root zone, the sprinkler system can be shut off until irrigation is needed again.

If anyone has any questions about watering tips to help drought stressed lawns, please send an email to dlott2@unl.edu, call the extension office in North Platte at (308) 532-2683 or call your local Nebraska Extension Office. I will be happy to help with any questions that gardeners may have.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Looking Back: Milton and Alice

Looking Back: Milton and Alice

Milton A. Bergsten and Alice H. Johnson before their marriage in 1929. When they were to marry, 300 acres of Blue River bottomland near Randol…

Timing is everything

Timing is everything

When discussing lawn and landscape care, the timing is critical with most everything we do outside. Too early and you can harm your plants or …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News