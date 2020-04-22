Between the uncertainty of weather, rollercoaster market prices, product costs, retirement, and now the coronavirus pandemic, agriculture remains one of the most stressful jobs in America.
But there’s hope, and help, for people trying to overcome mental or emotional challenges on the farm or ranch. Geared to meet the unique emotional needs of older adults, Senior Life Solutions offers intensive therapy for residents of rural areas in numerous states across the nation.
“The program is available to older adults — usually 65 years of age and older but sometimes younger — who are living with age-related depression or anxiety, difficult life transitions, a recent health diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one, or moving from the farm to a home in town, or other challenges,” explained Mary Ann Kasl, RN and program director of Republic County Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions in Belleville, Kansas. “Our program contains a mix of older adults ranging from their 40s to their 60s.
The Senior Life Solutions program is typically offered in a group setting, but they also have individual or family therapy sessions.
A person can refer themselves to the program, or a referral can be made by a patient’s physician, family member, another healthcare professional or a friend, Kasl said.
Senior Life Solutions is based on each person’s specific needs. First, Kasl said, they meet one-on-one with the person. Once in the program, he or she can meet as much as several times a week in a supportive, encouraging, confidential group environment.
The program is aimed at combatting lack of access to mental healthcare that rural Americans often endure. As a result, the symptoms of depression and anxiety can often go unnoticed or overlooked.
Kasl added the personality traits of successful farmers — willingness to take risks, perseverance in the face of adversity, and self-reliance — can sometimes contribute to depression.
“When the going gets tough for the farmer, most work harder and keep problems to themselves instead of reaching out for support,” she explained. “However, one should reach out for help from others including from physicians, farm consultants, and family. Treatment for depression with medication or professional counseling leads to improvement, in most cases.”
In addition to being available at facilities in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa, Senior Life Solutions is also supported in North Dakota, Colorado, Montana, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Alabama, California, Nevada and Idaho.
“After the first day, some say this is where I need to be, others say ‘not sure if I’m coming back,’ as it stirs up some issues,” Kasl said. “The group setting seems comforting because it’s easier when they’re willing to open up and talk.”
Even after finishing the program, the Senior Life Solutions team checks in with participants to find out how they’re doing, and what they’ve learned since the program.
“We don’t forget about them,” Kasl remarked. “We check up every three months, then every six months.”
If someone close to you is showing signs of depression, such as persistent irritability, fatigue, lack of interest in activities they once enjoyed, expression of feelings of worthlessness, nausea, muscle cramps, and weight loss or weight gain, you can help:
- Listen to their concerns.
- Be supportive.
- Encourage them to seek professional help.
To get started, Kasl advised Republic County, Kansas residents to call the program’s office phone at 785-527-6041.
To find a local Senior Life Solutions program in your state, contact your local county health department or visit http://www.psychmc.com/seniorlifesolutions for more information.
The Institute on Aging is another good resource for mental health issues. Call the 24-hour toll-free Friendship Line at 800-971-0016 or visit the website at https://www.ioaging.org/, and click on the “Services” dropdown menu, then “All Inclusive Health Care”.
For a mental health or medical emergency, please dial 911 or go to your nearest emergency room.
