Our next mystery item was found at a estate sale by Steve Stuekrath.
The “blade” is curved with slits in the side. Stuekrath doesn’t know it’s use and is asking the wise Midwest Messenger readers to help him identify the mystery item.
Remember, any guesses are fine and identifying correctly is only half the fun!
“What’s This?” and why does it work the way it does?
Send your responses by Sunday, Nov. 1, to Jager Robinson via email at Jager.Robinson@lee.net or through the postal service at P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061.
Be sure to include your hometown, name and age in your responses. Responses will run in the Nov. 6 issue.