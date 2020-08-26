For the first time in a while, we don’t have a mystery on our hands, rather a good ol’ guessing game.
This tool from Paul Volk of Battle Creek, Nebraska was purchased at the Petersburg Lumber Yard. While Volk knows what it is, he is putting up for considering for the What’s This enthusiast to give it their best shot.
No mysteries means anyone’s guess is valid. Feel free to submit your craziest ideas.
“What’s This?” and why does it work the way it does?
Send your responses by Sunday, Sept. 6, to Jager Robinson via email at Jager.Robinson@lee.net or through the postal service at P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061.
Be sure to include your hometown, name and age in your responses. Responses will run in the Sept. 11 issue.