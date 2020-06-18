Dave Fullner of Wisner, Nebraska has a new challenge for What’s This enthusiasts.
While Dave has no personal clue as to what this device is, he said he is almost positive is not a corn dryer, despite what people have tried to tell him.
Dave said as a retired farmer, he’s collected a lot of scrap metal but he cannot place what this device is.
Can we help him out?
“What’s This?” and why does it work the way it does?
Send your responses by Sunday, June 28, to Jager Robinson via email at Jager.Robinson@lee.net or through the postal service at P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061.
Be sure to include your hometown, name and age in your responses. Responses will run in the July 3 issue.