George and Judy Nygren of Ashland, Nebraska have four items that need identifying over the next eight weeks.
The first, which is 30 inches long and has two spiral hooks with nine chain links is one of a few mysteries the Nygrens have.
George farmed and made toy tractor parts for a living but is having trouble identifying this piece.
He said they are hand-forged and welded — if it’s any help.
“What’s This?” and why does it work the way it does?
Send your responses by Sunday, July 12, to Jager Robinson via email at Jager.Robinson@lee.net or through the postal service at P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061.
Be sure to include your hometown, name and age in your responses. Responses will run in the July 17 issue.