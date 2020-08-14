Our last item from George and Judy Nygren of Ashland, Nebraska is a large wooden paddle.
According to the Nygrens, this paddle is 11 inches long and made of heavy wood. George said the handle is screwed in and the piece is roughly 2 and a half inches wide.
The mysteries from the Nygrens keep on coming but this flat paddle must have a use our readers are aware of!
“What’s This?” and why does it work the way it does?
Send your responses by Sunday, Aug. 23, to Jager Robinson via email at Jager.Robinson@lee.net or through the postal service at P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061.
Be sure to include your hometown, name and age in your responses. Responses will run in the Friday, Aug. 28 issue.