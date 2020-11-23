Central City is one of the oldest chapters in the state. Advisor Jessica Brondel said it was the 22nd chapter founded in Nebraska.
Even so, Brondel, who has been with the chapter for 15 years, was recently joined by first-year teacher Alex Stocker who is there to be mentored and help with the growing enterprise.
Currently, Central City has 63 members in grades 7th through 12th. This is the first year that middle school students have been able to join FFA in Central City, Brondel said.
“This is a new expansion of the program for us,” she said. “These students will be able to earn their Discovery degrees.”
Speaking of degrees, two chapter members will be applying for the prestigious American degree next year. There are four students aiming at getting their State degrees this year, Brondel said.
This continued level of activity and growth would not have been possible without the backing the chapter receives from the community, she said.
“We have absolutely great community support,” Brondel said. “The FFA alumni help us quite a bit in several ways, too.”
The alumni has helped cover travel expenses for students participating in state and national competitions and donated funds for FFA Blue Jacket purchases.
“They are also always willing to support our wild and crazy ideas,” she said.
Other funding assistance has been made available through the efforts of local producers. Thanks to being nominated by a local farmer, the chapter received a $2,500 grants from the America’s Farmers Grow Communities Program.
Right now, most FFA activities are on hold. The students are able to do some things virtually – such as workshops on service and leadership – but Stocker said it would be better if they could attend in person.
“Hopefully we will be able to attend competitions in person in the spring,” he said.
Prior to the slowdown, the students had implemented a community service activity. Their annual Feed the Farmer event was well-received. The students went to local elevators and served breakfast to those hauling the harvest.
Next season, thanks to a grant from the Aurora Coop, the chapter will establish an outdoor garden and learning lab. Yet another example of how things are always growing at the Central City FFA chapter.