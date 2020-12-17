Wilson: Capturing Christmas

The Christmas cards have been arriving slowly. It’s surprising how over the last couple of years they have almost become obsolete. Nowadays it seems like I receive cards mostly from politicians and ag companies.
For many years I wrote the Wilson family Christmas letter. The Boss Man’s Wife would usually start begging in November and by the time Christmas rolled around it may be started. The more comments she made, the higher the bartering stakes became until I think she finally just realized that it may be a lost cause.
One thing that might as well be a lost cause is taking a good family picture.
Since I was 4 years old, we’ve taken a yearly family picture. These photos line what I kindly refer to as the “wall of shame” in the Boss Man and Boss Man’s Wife’s house. Of course it can’t just be a hallway in the recluses. Instead, it’s one of the most prominent in the house near the entrance.
Most children may have an awkward year or two. I had an awkward decade. The Boss Man’s Wife was determined the only way to deal with my stick-straight hair was to keep it cut above my ears in a tight perm that would have been a lot cheaper and just as effective if I stuck a screwdriver into an electrical socket.
I would have a temper tantrum to beat all every time she took me to the salon. To add insult to injury, the stylist would have you sit on a plastic animal and watch cartoons like it was going to make things better. Meanwhile, I was competing with the little brother who could have starred in his own Gerber commercial.
There were years of the stonewash, neon shoestrings, tight rolled jeans and enough Aquanet to set a small country on fire. For some reason those photos seemed to just delight potential suitors that came to the ranch. I’d hear hysterical laughter coming from the entryway when they arrived. My response would usually be “At least I’m aging kind of like wine and not milk.”
The rolls of film were soon replaced by digital cameras that made the picture taking process not quit as tedious. My favorite picture is the one from Christmas last year. We didn’t know if we were going to be able to celebrate Christmas together and I made a quick 24-hour trip to Omaha to meet up with the family where we snapped a photo of pajamas, yoga pants and no makeup. Even the four-legged holy terror got into the mix.
The photos never have a filter, no golden light, and there seems to be at least one person that may be a little “off.” But that’s OK because at the end of the day at least we are all together and that’s what matters.
The weather finally started to act a little more like December. I have yet to chop ice on cornstalks, as the float system has been pretty effective so far. The cows seem pretty content and nothing is chasing me to the gate. It’s been a mad rush this last week to work on rations, get cows situated and deal with the day to day.
With all of the COVID junk, I’ve canceled two trips this month, which I was not too pleased about. COVID is becoming more prevalent than it has been in this part of the state. For many months I did not know of anyone personally that had contracted it, and within the last couple of weeks I know of multiple people. Fortunately, we’ve stayed healthy, but we do take precautions when we are out in public, and honestly the social distance thing is something we are very comfortable with already. Stay safe!
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.
