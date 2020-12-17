Wilson: Capturing Christmas

The Christmas cards have been arriving slowly. It’s surprising how over the last couple of years they have almost become obsolete. Nowadays it seems like I receive cards mostly from politicians and ag companies.

For many years I wrote the Wilson family Christmas letter. The Boss Man’s Wife would usually start begging in November and by the time Christmas rolled around it may be started. The more comments she made, the higher the bartering stakes became until I think she finally just realized that it may be a lost cause.

One thing that might as well be a lost cause is taking a good family picture.

Since I was 4 years old, we’ve taken a yearly family picture. These photos line what I kindly refer to as the “wall of shame” in the Boss Man and Boss Man’s Wife’s house. Of course it can’t just be a hallway in the recluses. Instead, it’s one of the most prominent in the house near the entrance.

Most children may have an awkward year or two. I had an awkward decade. The Boss Man’s Wife was determined the only way to deal with my stick-straight hair was to keep it cut above my ears in a tight perm that would have been a lot cheaper and just as effective if I stuck a screwdriver into an electrical socket.

I would have a temper tantrum to beat all every time she took me to the salon. To add insult to injury, the stylist would have you sit on a plastic animal and watch cartoons like it was going to make things better. Meanwhile, I was competing with the little brother who could have starred in his own Gerber commercial.