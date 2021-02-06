Winter wonderland wanderings

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

January has become our go-to vacation time, and our Facebook memories from the past decade prove it. With a couple of exceptions we have almost always taken off sometime after the New Year for a week or two.

When you farm and don’t have livestock, winter is the logical vacation time. Hopefully the columns this month will pique our farming and ranching readership’s curiosity and spark some ideas for winter getaways.

We seem to have a penchant for warmer climes as past pictures show us along balmy Hawaiian shores, beaches in California or Florida and also the sunny desert Southwest. However, in the midst of a pandemic where should the prudent person go? Obviously anywhere you can socially distance. The warmer spots just weren’t that appealing this year for a number of reasons, and higher population density was just one of them.

One night while scrolling through Facebook posts I happened upon one from a journalism friend touting the wonders of Yellowstone and the areas surrounding it in the winter. Hubby had never been to Yellowstone and lamented that it was so tough to get away in the summer to see it. A few messages and a phone call to Steve, then a stop at his home for more information and we were in the thick of planning a trip to Yellowstone in the winter.

While all but five miles of the park roads near the north entrance by Mammoth Springs are closed to public traffic in the winter, since 1955 the park has been open to snowcoach tours and since 1971, supervised snowmobile tours. There are private companies, as well as the Yellowstone National Park Lodges firm, that book tours out of the west, north and south gates of the park. You may also cross-country ski or snowshoe in the park.