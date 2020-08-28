LYONS, Neb. — Women landowners, women beekeepers, and women interested in conservation, native pollinators, and native plants throughout Nebraska are invited to “Women’s Learning Circle: Bees and Simply Sunflower Farm.” This free, online event is hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs.
This final installment in a series of four pollinator-focused women’s learning circles is set for Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., via online video conference.
The event features Alan Koelling and Sierra Forrest of Simply Sunflower, near North Loup. They will answer questions about their Nebraska farm and value-added products during the live online discussion.
“Al and Sierra are both a joy to talk to, the perfect blend of optimism and down-to-earthness we all need to hear,” said Erin Schoenberg, project associate with the Center for Rural Affairs. “Whether you’ve been a Simply Sunflower Oil customer, you’re interested in the pollinator aspect, or have entrepreneurial leanings of your own, you’ll benefit from this learning circle that focuses on a unique Nebraska operation.”
Participants are encouraged to watch a pre-recorded interview with the producers prior to the live event.
“Although we’d originally planned to visit the farm in person, our virtual components will give participants an in-depth view of all things Simply Sunflower,” Schoenberg said.
Registration is required by noon on Sept. 8, to make sure attendees receive log-in details in time for the event. Visit cfra.org/events to RSVP and for more information. For questions, contact Schoenberg at erins@cfra.org or 402.499.2781.
This series of Women’s Learning Circles is supported by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) program.