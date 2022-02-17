Amherst FFA students spearhead 15th annual mid-Nebraska spring beef show

Behind the scenes of the Mid-Nebraska Spring Beef Show, preparations for the March 19 event have been ongoing for months.

The coordinators are responsible for every detail, from procuring donors to arranging the show order. They act as ringside help, serve food at the concession stand, and even set up and take down the arena.

These coordinators are doing everything possible to ensure a successful event.

And they are only 14 to 18 years old.

The Amherst FFA chapter is hosting its 15th annual Mid-Nebraska Spring Beef Show March 19 at the Buffalo county fairgrounds at Kearney, Nebraska.

“Students are in charge of the event. They do a great job preparing,” said Katie Hothem, FFA adviser and ag teacher at Amherst High School.

With 200 head expected, preparing is no small feat. The show attracts cattlemen mainly from central Nebraska but also Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota.

The show is Nebraska Junior Cattlemen sanctioned. This means that youth ages 8 to 21 can participate, but they also have a peewee division for youth ages 6 to 8, Hothem said.

With so many entries, last year the chapter decided to divide the show into two rings with two judges.

Each decision is a group effort following parliamentary procedure guidelines. For example, this year they moved from a blow-and-go show to a fitted show.

The prizes are selected by the officer committee before being voted on by the group. For 2022, the chapter voted to award belt buckles.