Amherst FFA students spearhead 15th annual mid-Nebraska spring beef show

Behind the scenes of the Mid-Nebraska Spring Beef Show, preparations for the March 19 event have been ongoing for months.
The coordinators are responsible for every detail, from procuring donors to arranging the show order. They act as ringside help, serve food at the concession stand, and even set up and take down the arena.
These coordinators are doing everything possible to ensure a successful event.
And they are only 14 to 18 years old.
The Amherst FFA chapter is hosting its 15th annual Mid-Nebraska Spring Beef Show March 19 at the Buffalo county fairgrounds at Kearney, Nebraska.
“Students are in charge of the event. They do a great job preparing,” said Katie Hothem, FFA adviser and ag teacher at Amherst High School.
With 200 head expected, preparing is no small feat. The show attracts cattlemen mainly from central Nebraska but also Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota.
The show is Nebraska Junior Cattlemen sanctioned. This means that youth ages 8 to 21 can participate, but they also have a peewee division for youth ages 6 to 8, Hothem said.
With so many entries, last year the chapter decided to divide the show into two rings with two judges.
Each decision is a group effort following parliamentary procedure guidelines. For example, this year they moved from a blow-and-go show to a fitted show.
The prizes are selected by the officer committee before being voted on by the group. For 2022, the chapter voted to award belt buckles.
H & H Weaver Supply Trailer is sponsoring some of the prizes. The students are responsible for seeking donors.
“In November, I send out sponsor sheets and have been tracking the incoming funds on a Google docs,” said McKealy Mickelson, a senior at Amherst High School and the Amherst FFA historian.
Mickelson is following in her older sister’s footsteps as an Amherst FFA member. She joked that she has helped with the show half of her life.
While the show is a fundraiser for the FFA chapter, it is also a community service project.
“Every year, we help a family in need,” Mickelson said. “Last year, we donated funds to two families.”
All students agreed that the event is something they want to do.
“We are accomplishing something really good,” added senior student Ashley Wempen.
Maybe this is partly why the students are willing to put in such long hours preparing and putting on the show.
“The week before the show, we set up all the panels and stalls,” said Josh Klingelhoefer, who is a senior and Amherst FFA sentinel. “The day before the show, we water down the dirt and get the concessions ready.”
After a full day of working, the students then get to take down the panels and stalls after the show concludes.
“It’s a long day, but I like hanging out and working together with my friends all day,” said junior student Reagan Gallaway.
Students are hopeful for a smooth show this year. In 2019, they hosted the show just days after the damaging March floods. The 2020 show was forced to cancel due to COVID-19.
“It’s pretty awesome to see how the students work together and overcome challenges,” said Hothem.
No matter what the 15th Mid-Nebraska Spring Beef Show brings, the Amherst FFA chapter will be prepared.
Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.