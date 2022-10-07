 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Applications available for Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship

Nebraska Pork Producers Association logo

The Nebraska Pork Producers Director of Education, Sophia Lentfer has announced that applications are now being accepted for the Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship. College students enrolled as full-time undergraduate or graduate students at a fully accredited Nebraska college, university or technical college in an agriculture-related degree program are encouraged to apply.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 10.

Applications will be reviewed and selection notifications will be sent by Dec. 1. Students may apply for the scholarship online by visiting www.nepork.org.

The Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship that will be awarded to one deserving applicant.

The scholarship is named for Larry E. Sitzman, who retired in 2016 as Executive Director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association. Sitzman learned patriotism, service to our country and respect for our leaders from his parents. While in high school, he heard John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address, in which he said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” This address increased his desire to serve.

Agriculture has always been his passion. Throughout his life, Sitzman has provided service in various forms of leadership. Sitzman is known for sharing his voice defending perspectives and asking challenging questions. He served on many state and national agricultural boards before being named the Director of Agriculture for Nebraska in 1991.

People are also reading…

Academics, agriculture, military and other forms of public service have all improved in some measure due to the leadership, service and voice of Larry E. Sitzman. Upon his retirement, the Nebraska Pork Producers Association established this scholarship in his honor.

Eligibility Requirements:

• Must be currently enrolled as a full-time undergraduate or graduate student at a fully accredited Nebraska college, university or technical college in an agriculture related degree program

• Must have at least one full year of study remaining toward a degree

• Must have plans to work in the agriculture industry upon graduation

Selection will be based on qualities of leadership and participation in collegiate or extracurricular activities related to the agriculture industry.

The deadline for applications is Nov. 10. Go to www.nepork.org to apply online.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grazing for interseeding

Grazing for interseeding

Pastures and hay meadows provide higher quality feed, are more productive and require fewer inputs when they have good forage legumes growing …

Fall thistle control

Fall thistle control

Did you spray thistles this past spring and summer? If so, it would be a good idea to revisit those areas. Even though it has been dry, there …

Fall armyworm awareness

Fall armyworm awareness

Last year, portions of eastern Nebraska saw an unprecedented number of fall armyworm caterpillars feeding on alfalfa, brome regrowth in pastur…

Projects and reminiscing

Projects and reminiscing

I’ve been traveling a lot, so I haven’t been around the ranch as much, but Jason’s been keeping everything fed and happy. I attended Wednesday…

Alfalfa last cutting

Alfalfa last cutting

Has the decision been made for when the last cutting of alfalfa will happen? This year it might not be an easy decision.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News