 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 Summer Stocker / Yearling Meeting and Tour June 23 in Imperial

Wine Glass Ranch

Logan and Brianna Pribbeno’s Wine Glass Ranch of Imperial, Neb., relies on conservation methods to make their land work for them. The family is 2022 winner of the Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award.

 Submitted photo

Nebraska Extension will host a stocker / yearling systems summer meeting and tour Thursday, June 23 in Imperial, Nebraska. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. MDT and the program will kick off at 9:00 a.m. MDT at the Crossroads Wesleyan Church, Imperial. Lunch is sponsored by Merck Animal Health, followed by a tour of Wine Glass Ranch in the afternoon.

The morning program will begin with a research update from Dale Blasi, beef cattle nutritionist and manager of the Kansas State University Beef Stocker Unit. Other speakers will also cover topics that include backgrounding systems and implant use data from the University of Nebraska. Brian Vander Ley, DVM and Becky Funk, DVM from UNL Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center, will detail a systems approach to receiving calf health. The morning program will wrap up with Brandon Nuttelman, Merck Animal Health, discussing the use of technology for disease detection. The afternoon tour of Wine Glass Ranch will feature fourth generation operator, Logan Pribbeno. Logan will share an overview of their operation and how stockers are managed in their production system.

People are also reading…

Please register by June 14 for an accurate meal count by calling 308-236-1235 (Nebraska Extension in Buffalo County).

For more information, contact Brent Plugge (308-236-1235, brent.plugge@unl.edu) or Hannah Greenwell (402-387-2213, hannah.greenwell@unl.edu).

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Controlling musk thistle

Controlling musk thistle

Did you have musk thistles last year? If so, I’m sure you’ll have them again this spring. And even through you may have done some herbicide co…

‘Filled with possibilities’

‘Filled with possibilities’

“Finally, I had been exposed to a production model that made sense and that the next generation could participate in with minimal investment in infrastructure and regenerate soils simultaneously."

Water demand on pasture

Water demand on pasture

As the year begins to heat up and cattle are on pasture, it’s important to make sure there is adequate water for livestock. How much do cattle…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News