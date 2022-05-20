A different way: Student of regenerative ag branches out to do things differently

When Jacob Tejral first went to Chadron State College, he was still thinking along the lines of conventional ways of farming.

He grew up south of Pleasant Dale, Nebraka where he grew up raising feeder hogs and a few cows.

In his first semester at Chadron State he took a class with Dr. Ron Bolze, and the universe aligned in a different direction.

“I always liked the farm, but my real passion when I was younger was being outdoors hunting and fishing,” Tejral said.

‘Filled with possibilities’ “Finally, I had been exposed to a production model that made sense and that the next generation could participate in with minimal investment in infrastructure and regenerate soils simultaneously."

He went to Chadron State with the intention of getting a wildlife degree, not an ag degree, but it required him to major in rangeland management with an emphasis on wildlife. That’s how he ended up in Bolze’s class, on his first day of teaching on Chadron State.

“A few semesters went by and I knew I wasn’t going to do the wildlife thing, I was going to proceed with livestock,” he said.

It was mainly Bolze’s influence and emphasis on regenerative agriculture that prompted the change, he said.

“I was in Ron’s classes the rest of my years and never missed a field trip and was in his office a lot visiting,” he said.

Tejral said his passion for wildlife also kept his mind open to new ways of thinking in his classes with Bolze.

“I knew the conventional ways of farming were not good for the wildlife,” he said.

Then in his first semester he attended the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition Conference and heard North Dakota farmer Gabe Brown speak.

“Gabe’s presentation was some of the most influential three hours of my life. I could tie his regenerative approach to agriculture back to wildlife and being able to farm and ranch full time,” Tejral said. “It all made more sense to me.”

Tejral and his wife Maddy, who also attended Chadron State and shares her husband’s passion for regenerative grazing, were able to begin applying regenerative techniques after graduating back home near Pleasant Dale.

They had their own place with 25 to 30 cows. While their eastern Nebraska grazing lands were dominated by smooth brome and cedar trees, they worked to cut out the cedars and learned how to rotationally graze.

They started changing the grass species in their first year, going from smooth brome to warm season grasses.

“I had not seen warm season grasses except on CRP (Conservation Reserve Program) fields,” Tejral said. “We knew we were doing something right when we started seeing those.”

Managing the grass at home for about four years got more intense, Tejral said. They went from one or two grass species to 15 or 20, along with four to five different legume species. Tejral counted about 16 wildflower species, too.

They were able to graze more cows for six months rather than five months on the same amount of grass.

“We were leaving more grass in our pastures in November than some of the neighbors turning out cows in May,” he said.

The Tejrals have since moved to the Sandhills where Jacob works for a ranching operation. They also run cows of their own on some leased land. The Tejrals are able to gradually work with the landowners they do business with to implement the regenerative practices that inspire them so much on new types of soil.

The land they live on was continuously grazed for many years, Tejral said. Last year was the first year he was able to run the place the way he thought it should be with the resources he had available.

They were able to convince the landowner to put in a new water line and tank so that they could rotationally graze one of the pastures. They keep records for how many cows we run each year and pay the landowner by the animal unit.

“At the end of the year, I pointed out to him that we paid for the new water line on that pasture with the increased animal units because of rotational grazing,” Tejral said.

In last year’s drought, they took more animal units off that place than it could historically.

“The landowner comes and expects us to be grazing in dirt and we are not,” he said. “All this has to do with our regenerative management, even in a drought.”

The Tejrals have a lot of goals for the future and have been willing to work hard on and off the farm to build the future they dream of.

“I just want to have enough farm ground and cows to make a living without being overly swamped by the number of hours it takes to run a place,” he said. “I want to have a healthy ecosystem and plenty of time for family to get to the point where we don’t have to work 12-hours-a-day, six-and-a-half days a week.”

Tejral said they appreciate the opportunity to apply regenerative practices where they can and are very adamant that there needs to be more acceptance of this approach to agriculture because it only improves the landscape, plant and livestock health.

“Regenerative ag is one of the biggest and easiest ways to take carbon from the atmosphere and put it in the soil where it belongs,” he said. “Don’t feel like you have to do it the way dad and grandpa have always done it.”

He refers to one of the sayings Ron Bolze repeated: “We’ve always done it that way is the most dangerous phrase in agriculture.”

“Just being able to feel free to do it the way you think it needs to be done is the biggest deal for the next generation,” Tejral said. “This whole regenerative agriculture thing is a God thing. I strongly believe God is using us to repair his creation and to teach others about how to do the same.”

Editor’s note: This story is part two of a two-part series, featuring both a student and teacher perspective about regenerative agriculture. The first talked with Dr. Ron Bolze, a range management professor at Chadron State College. This story follows Jacob Tejral and his wife Maddy, who were both students of Bolze’s. Their instructor describes them this way, “Jacob and Maddy … are a great example of a passionate, young couple with work ethic to burn. One of their biggest hurdles is access to land.”