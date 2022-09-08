Alliance ranchers win Soil Memorial Award

Grover and Vicki Thompson, long-time ranchers near Alliance accepted the Nebraska Marine Daegan William-Tyeler Page Defending the Soil Memorial Award Aug. 26 during the Graze Master Group – Essentials of Agriculture Workshop held at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds in Sidney.
The award was designed to honor the memory of Cpl. Page who served in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Division based at Camp Pendleton, Calif.
On Aug. 26, 2021, Page, age 23, was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. At least 169 Afghans were also killed in the bombing, as they struggled to get on flights out of the country.
The Graze Master Group designed this award to keep alive the memory of sacrifices made by Page, his comrades, and military service members. It also includes their families who have made sacrifices for generations before and will for generations to come.
Grover Thompson was raised on a ranch on his grandparents’ homestead southeast of Alliance.
After high school, he headed to Colorado State University (CSU) where he participated in college rodeo.
Thompson enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966 and achieved the training necessary to serve on the 5th Special Forces Group (Green Berets). He served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969.
“A lot of people don’t understand about special forces,” Thompson said. “I was on an A-Team and there for two years. A lot goes on.”
Thompson said there were 12 people on his A-Team and they were responsible for train their own troops.
Life was very different for the Vietnam vets when they got back home, he said.
“Some of it wasn’t good” he lamented.
Upon his discharge from the Army, Thompson returned to the ranch while his brother Harold Thompson served in the army. hen Harold came back, Grover went back to Fort Collins and rodeoed in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) for a number of years.
He qualified for the National Finals in steer roping in 1969. His love for calf roping found success in that area as well.
Thompson also found the love of his life while in Fort Collins. A lady from Chicago, Vicki Janik, was rodeoing at CSU in breakaway roping. In 1972, she qualified for the college finals rodeo in breakaway roping.
It was a natural match, as they shared a love for horses and rural landscapes. Vicki boarded a horse outside of Chicago on a farm, and the rest is history.
After the couple was married, they returned to a ranch south of Alliance that Grover Thompson’s dad Glen bought during the Great Depression.
In 1987, Grover Thompson attended a week-long holistic resource management school taught by Alan Savory. He then returned to the ranch and started implementing principles he learned to improve the range, cattle, wildlife and finances.
Thompson said he built a little fence around a couple of lakes the cattle wouldn’t eat around.
People are also reading…
“We went to rotating the cattle and really could tell the difference in the quality of grasses that came,” he said.
In 1999, the Thompsons began purchasing Kit Pharo bulls to develop smaller, more efficient cows.
Another influencer was Bud Williams, who held a workshop on low-stress cattle handling. Eager to continue to improve the ranch, learn, and help others learn as well, Thompson served on the board of directors for the Nebraska branch of the Center for Holistic Management (now Holistic Management International). He said he enjoyed the ranch tours and workshops to learn new ideas from like-minded people.
Thompson was also on the water board for the Natural Resources District for many years and the Thompson family received the Environmental Steward Award from the Nebraska Cattlemen in 2005.
The couple’s legacy of ranching and stewardship continues today with their grown children, Amanda and Frank. The couple said their children grew up doing every job on the ranch and having fun along the way.
Amanda Thompson went to college at the University of Wyoming and earned her doctorate in pharmacy. Currently, she is a clinical pharmacist at the VA Hospital in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Her parents said their daughter loves her job and patients, but her heart is still on the ranch.
She enjoys coming home to help with any kind of project and hang out with the family. She also serves on the committee as a volunteer for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.
Frank Thompson went to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs after high school to train in international skeet shooting. He has a degree in business administration from the University of Colorado Springs. He also traveled the world with Team USA.
After his second Olympics in 2016, he came back to the ranch where he is happily ranching to the delight of his parents who decided to lease him the ranch in 2020.
He and his wife Mandy have an 8-month-old daughter Elsie.
When Frank and Mandy Thompson came back to Nebraska, she worked in admissions and administration at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance.
After their daughter was born, Mandy enjoyed being home on the ranch so much that she decided to leave her town job. Now Mandy is always trying to keep up with her husband’s grazing moves.
Today, Grover Thompson said he finds a lot of joy seeing a new generation of ranchers in their area.
“I enjoy visiting with them and discussing new ideas,” he said.
A life of service and ranching in the sandy soils of Alliance, Thompson said the most important thing when it comes to cattle is having water above all else, because the sand doesn’t work like other soils do.
Thompson said they have always been blessed with water. That along with careful management makes a big difference.
Grover and Vicki Thompson still enjoy the ranch life. Grover Thompson said he still helps his son out from time to time.
“But, it’s time to stop being in charge when you’re 78,” he added.
Besides, Thompson said, there’s plenty of hunting to do as well as sitting back enjoying the cattle and family, his wife’s cooking and her company, too.