Animals keep barnyard Dobias Farm lively

Hello from our little part of the Bohemian Alps near Knoxville, Nebraska, on the Dobias Farm / Ranch. It has been very exciting to see rain clouds forming and then actually getting some nice rains or 25/100th and 1/2 inch or more here and there. It sure is adding up nicely. Weird but good to have actual mud stuck to your shoes and having to take them off to get into the house.
It is so exciting to see the pastures and trees are green and growing. Corn and bean fields are popping up. Some acres had to be replanted where a bit of excessive moisture and mud covered up the row making the seeds get too deep or a planter malfunction. I do believe all is planted in the area.
With the rains, it has been hard to pick a few consecutive days to put down alfalfa and get it dried and get baled back up. We have seen in a few fields where the alfalfa is tall and beginning to start lodging. Decisions, decisions. We are getting the chopper and bagger ready just in case it needs to be chopped and bagged to preserve the hay crop.
With the extra moisture I have a few weeds that are trying to outsmart me, so the plan is to put some horses to work and let them trim up the areas I can't mow. It takes a bit more hand water carrying than I want, and they let me know when the tubs are dry. They either kick the water tub down the knoll or whinny to get my attention, and sometimes they knicker just to get more brushing / petting time. I love the feel of their warm velvety nose and soft horse kisses.
I think all the cattle are finally branded and officially out to pasture, and bulls have been added to the herds. Now to saddle the horse and keep a watch on fences and keep the supply of salt and mineral available. I am getting educated on AI and embryo transfers, what an exciting process. Being around livestock all my life, it used to be a good bull was the only plan. Now there are so many choices to improve your herd. Guess I can still learn something new every day.
We have had many mornings with fog. I don't know if the wives' tale is true and we will have rain in 90 days – we have marked the calendar. The birds take that opportunity to extract a few worms from the earth to feed their young. I need to snatch up a few for fishing. Those birds have been teasing the cats and dive bombing them; I have seen evidence where the bird bombed too close and was a cat's lunch. I have a wren who scolds me regularly because I walk to close to her nest or maybe because I have a cat and dog in tow. Such funny and silly happenings in the house yard.
It is early in the season; we took some time to start attending a few Bull-o-Ramas around the area and plan to take in more rodeos. Of course we will have to add in the big horse power and participate in a few tractor pulls with the Sassy Massey 44 and the Case Podany – The Big White around the area. With the price of fuel, we try to get in as much part-getting and groceries in those trips. There are many local celebrations around now to pick the ones we want to attend.
We did take in the celebration in the Irish town of O’Neill, Nebraska, for dedication of the bronze sculpture of John O’Neill, one of the founders of O’Neill. The sculpture was designed by the Herb Mignery. How exciting he was present for the dedication. We stop by Bartlett (where Mignery was raised on a cattle ranch) every chance we get to view the other sculptures he has at the courthouse lawn. I think my favorite is Silent Leather. Who says there is nothing to do or see in Nebraska?
In the Verdigre Valley, we will be celebrating Kolache Days and the traditions of our Czech ancestors, includes yummy kolaches and many other Czech foods. We decided we will do our best to coordinate our days if possible to get off the farm /ranch in time to attend some of celebrations.
Time to get at the rest of the chores, a bit of garden work and maybe a little cloud watching. Watch out on the area country roads for large and slow-moving equipment, and be safe. Have a Blessed Day and Smile. – Krista Young-Podany