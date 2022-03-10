App helps ranchers with bull selection

With an app developed in the Nebraska Sandhills, cattlemen can find bulls for sale through auction or private treaty by setting EPD ranges, location or a breeder handle (similar to social media handles).
BullPEN was developed by Glenda Burgess, a cow-calf producer in the Nebraska Sandhills. A quick press or swipe of the results either saves preferred bulls to the BullPEN or brings up the complete bull profile along with sale details, breeder contact info and links to the video catalog if available.
“I’ve wanted an app like this since 2017. When nothing came, I decided to stop dreaming and start trying,” Burgess said.
She taught herself software coding in the evenings.
Her goal, she said, is to put all the info at the fingertips of the producer whenever they need it in a clean, easy to use and read format.
“Simplification was a thought at pretty much every step of development. Something aimed at making a task easier really shouldn’t complicate it further,” Burgess said.
Being a mobile app, BullPEN provides fast access to data and a smooth user interface paired with the convenience, mobility and the personalization of saving bulls that is hard to do on the web. People can also use BullPEN when they see the bulls in person or go to the sale. Quickly looking up eye-catching bulls on the spot is a bonus.
“Of course, buying bulls isn’t all about the data as phenotype is a driving factor,” Burgess said. “That being said, I also think you should be at a sale with enough good looking bulls that you need those numbers brining the bulls that fit your ranch goals to the top.”
For seedstock producers, bulls can be listed for $2 per head by contacting BullPEN with their sale information then emailing bull data in a spreadsheet. Five breeds (Angus, Hereford, Red Angus, Simmental/Sim Angus and Charolais) are supported in the app with hopes to expand to more breeds in the future.
The app is free and ready-to-go on download with no ads, no user accounts, no in-app purchases, and doesn’t track your location or share your bull selection data. It can be downloaded from Google Play or Apple App stores.
You can also download and find out more information at www.getpenned.com or contact the developer by emailing glenda.bullpen@gmail.com.