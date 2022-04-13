Breeding season begins at the Jagels ranch

The other day I told one of Jason’s friends that I’ve been trying hard to keep my little write up here as positive as possible. But, wow, these last couple weeks with this wild wind, I’m starting to get a little sassy.
The wind blows. Literally. And it has been blowing here solidly and fiercely for the last two weeks. I’ve been very tempted to take up kite flying, and I can’t even tell you all the places I’ve found sand lately. I’ve now been introduced to sand drifts, rather than snow drifts.
I told Dish Network to be prepared to cancel our subscription because our Dish absolutely will not work when the wind blows all the time. My grandad was bald and once told me at a young age that his beautiful auburn hair blew away in the wind. I always believed him, and now I’m witnessing it first-hand.
On top of the wind, we’ve also received about 10 large rain drops in the past two weeks. Much like everyone, we’re still very dry here. We’re been constantly praying for all those who have been affected by the recent fires.
I’m learning that very few vacuums can withstand the power of the wind, sand, dead flies, and our corgi’s thick hair. I’m on my third vacuum since we moved, and I’m really thinking about taking up vacuum repair as a side job. I’ve watched enough YouTube to be an expert.
Nothing is safe when I’m behind the wheel of the vacuum, and I’m sure that is also part of the issue. You may say “don’t you have a robot vacuum?” and yes, we do, but it frequently takes little vacations for weeks at a time as we cannot find it when it gets stuck and dies.
While I’m repairing our vacuums, Jason’s been delivering what’s left of the bulls from the sale, and he’s now officially breeding heifers.
We’ve had some colorful conversations about the wind lately, and we’ve been enjoying a steady diet of strictly ground beef and roasts in the evening. We’re down to these two options in the deep freeze, and much like I tried to spin the wind into being something great a couple weeks ago, I’m running out of ideas on how to spin it to Jason that yes, we are eating roast again.
One of my weak points is every time we have our beef processed, I promise myself that we will ration our steaks so we aren’t in this situation. But then like clockwork, two weeks after we’ve picked up our beef we’re out of ribeyes because I’ve been so bold as to eat one for every meal.
There is one gem left in our freezer that I’ve been saving for Easter, and that is a nice hunk of prime rib. Easter is by far my favorite holiday, and between decorating my house with all the pastel colors and making a feast, we celebrate accordingly.
There’s so much to love about spring time, and it feels good to get all these very small things off my chest. I know the weather is out of our control, and I hope you take this column with a lick of salt.
“We do not remember days, we remember moments” is a quote from Cesare Pavese that I read the other day, and I’m trying my best to remember one good moment from each day instead of remembering some the days with the moments like javelin throwing my vacuum out the front door.
I hope this article finds you in one good moment today, and a freezer full of steaks.