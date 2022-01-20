Calving, bull sale prep keeps couple busy at Sandhills ranch

Greetings from the Sandhills of Nebraska! My name is Katie Kaliff-Jagels, and my husband and I recently relocated here from Davenport, Nebraska.

We are registered Angus producers, with a production sale every spring called The Cattlemens Cut. This year, we decided to move our annual sale up a few weeks, and the sale date this year will be Feb. 24. It’ll be our first sale at our ranch in Brewster.

Jason moved here shortly after our bull sale in March 2021, and I officially moved here in early June. The months have flown by since then, and there’s been plenty of projects for us to “bond” over. Between fixing fences, haying and adjusting to our new life, we’ve somehow lost track of time, and our first calf was born around New Years.

The weather has been decent for the most part, making the night checks not feel so long, and the days pass quickly as new life enters the world what feels like hourly here.

We had our first open house at the beginning of January to invite our friends, family, neighbors and other producers to get to know us, walk through some of the bulls we are offering this year, and see some of the renovations we had made around the place.

One of the biggest projects for us this year was renovating the sale barn that was on the property. The bones of the sale barn was here for us, as the ranch previously sold registered Herefords. It was just a matter of making it feel more like ours and updating it some to add lights and have it sealed properly.