Calving, bull sale prep keeps couple busy at Sandhills ranch

Greetings from the Sandhills of Nebraska! My name is Katie Kaliff-Jagels, and my husband and I recently relocated here from Davenport, Nebraska.
We are registered Angus producers, with a production sale every spring called The Cattlemens Cut. This year, we decided to move our annual sale up a few weeks, and the sale date this year will be Feb. 24. It’ll be our first sale at our ranch in Brewster.
Jason moved here shortly after our bull sale in March 2021, and I officially moved here in early June. The months have flown by since then, and there’s been plenty of projects for us to “bond” over. Between fixing fences, haying and adjusting to our new life, we’ve somehow lost track of time, and our first calf was born around New Years.
The weather has been decent for the most part, making the night checks not feel so long, and the days pass quickly as new life enters the world what feels like hourly here.
We had our first open house at the beginning of January to invite our friends, family, neighbors and other producers to get to know us, walk through some of the bulls we are offering this year, and see some of the renovations we had made around the place.
One of the biggest projects for us this year was renovating the sale barn that was on the property. The bones of the sale barn was here for us, as the ranch previously sold registered Herefords. It was just a matter of making it feel more like ours and updating it some to add lights and have it sealed properly.
The sale barn was re-tinned and completed a day before the open house. The day of the open house was frigid cold, but with radiant heat and some thick hand-cut steaks, we managed to keep the crowd in good spirits. I’ve been saying it for years, but a good ribeye can cure about anything for me.
Bull sale preparation seems to occupy majority of our days right now, and this week we were able to picture the bulls and ultrasound them on beautiful 50-degree days. Picture day is a unique day for our marriage, as I take our lot pictures of the bulls, and Jason is also in the pen to help get them positioned right. We often have different ideas on the process as you can imagine, but this year there was hardly any creative language or flying sorting sticks in the others general direction. The pictures, data and footnotes will all go to our graphic designer to compile our catalog for mailing in the next week or so.
To be honest, I wasn’t sure about moving away from our family, friends and the convenience that comes with residing in a larger town. There are certainly times the quick 10–15-minute trip to store sounds pretty nice. But then, I get home to the most beautiful of sunsets, and wake up to complete peace and quiet. The land perfectly lays the way I think God left it for us. I’m so happy to be here.
