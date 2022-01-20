 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calving, bull sale prep keeps couple busy at Sandhills ranch
featured
Producer Progress Report

Calving, bull sale prep keeps couple busy at Sandhills ranch

PPR Jagels (4).jpg

The sun sets behind a group of cows near the Jagels home at their Brewster, Neb., ranch.

 Submitted photo

Greetings from the Sandhills of Nebraska! My name is Katie Kaliff-Jagels, and my husband and I recently relocated here from Davenport, Nebraska.

We are registered Angus producers, with a production sale every spring called The Cattlemens Cut. This year, we decided to move our annual sale up a few weeks, and the sale date this year will be Feb. 24. It’ll be our first sale at our ranch in Brewster.

PPR Jagels (1).JPG

Open House day with family at the Jagels ranch. They are Mark Jagels, left, Suzanne Jagels, Jason Jagels, Katie Kalif-Jagels, Valerie Kaliff and Mark Kaliff.

Jason moved here shortly after our bull sale in March 2021, and I officially moved here in early June. The months have flown by since then, and there’s been plenty of projects for us to “bond” over. Between fixing fences, haying and adjusting to our new life, we’ve somehow lost track of time, and our first calf was born around New Years.

The weather has been decent for the most part, making the night checks not feel so long, and the days pass quickly as new life enters the world what feels like hourly here.

We had our first open house at the beginning of January to invite our friends, family, neighbors and other producers to get to know us, walk through some of the bulls we are offering this year, and see some of the renovations we had made around the place.

PPR Jagels (5).jpg

The first calf of the year at the Jagels ranch. The couple is busy with calving as January progresses.

One of the biggest projects for us this year was renovating the sale barn that was on the property. The bones of the sale barn was here for us, as the ranch previously sold registered Herefords. It was just a matter of making it feel more like ours and updating it some to add lights and have it sealed properly.

The sale barn was re-tinned and completed a day before the open house. The day of the open house was frigid cold, but with radiant heat and some thick hand-cut steaks, we managed to keep the crowd in good spirits. I’ve been saying it for years, but a good ribeye can cure about anything for me.

PPR Jagels (6).jpg

The picture day crew at the Jagels ranch is Ty Bass, left, Jason Jagels, and Cooper Bass. The Jagels are preparing for their first bull sale at their Brewster, Neb., ranch, set for Feb. 24.

Bull sale preparation seems to occupy majority of our days right now, and this week we were able to picture the bulls and ultrasound them on beautiful 50-degree days. Picture day is a unique day for our marriage, as I take our lot pictures of the bulls, and Jason is also in the pen to help get them positioned right. We often have different ideas on the process as you can imagine, but this year there was hardly any creative language or flying sorting sticks in the others general direction. The pictures, data and footnotes will all go to our graphic designer to compile our catalog for mailing in the next week or so.

PPR Jagels (3).jpg

The sun sets behind the windmill on the Jagels ranch near Brewster, Neb.

To be honest, I wasn’t sure about moving away from our family, friends and the convenience that comes with residing in a larger town. There are certainly times the quick 10–15-minute trip to store sounds pretty nice. But then, I get home to the most beautiful of sunsets, and wake up to complete peace and quiet. The land perfectly lays the way I think God left it for us. I’m so happy to be here.

Ranch renovation

Ranch renovation

From the fashion world to fashioning bull sale videos and digging in to her new ranch life i…

Tags

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ranch renovation
Midwest Messenger

Ranch renovation

  • Updated

From the fashion world to fashioning bull sale videos and digging in to her new ranch life in the center of Nebraska, Katie Kaliff-Jagels is e…

Winter hay worries
Midwest Messenger

Winter hay worries

Grass tetany and nitrate poisoning are issues that we typically associate with animals grazing. However, both issues can be a problem in winte…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News