Choosing the right probiotic key to healthy calves

Bacteria are essential to life on Earth. Trillions of bacteria, good and bad, inhabit an organism’s gastrointestinal tract, waging war within. These microscopic armies, composed of several hundred different species, are constantly working together or in opposition to one another in an attempt to carry out their own functions.

Due to their resilience and adaptive capabilities, obliteration of bacteria is impossible; therefore, balance of good and bacteria is key to a normal, healthy animal.

“Good gut health is absolutely critical to have a functional gastro-intestinal tract,” said Jennifer Schutz, PhD, a technical service manager for Chr. Hansen.

She spoke during a learning seminar at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Cattle Industry Convention in Houston, Texas Feb. 3.

Newborn calves lack a fully functioning rumen until 12 weeks of age, along with mature intestinal flora to defend against pathogens. These undeveloped features make calves prime real estate for bad, spore-forming bacteria, such as clostridium, which are often found lurking in soil, manure or contaminated feed.

Clostridial diseases can occur suddenly and increase in severity quickly. Once ingested, other factors, such as sudden changes in feeding patterns, environmental or physical stresses and nutritional deficiencies can exacerbate the growth and replication of this bacteria.

Occasionally, the bacteria replicates so rapidly that the immune system simply cannot keep up. A surplus of bad bacteria in the gut can cause symptoms, such as bloating, abdominal pain, decreased appetite, leaky gut and severe diarrhea, which can lead to severe hydration, which destroys the villi and compromises the strength and integrity of the intestinal tract. In many cases, death is the first and only sign of illness.