Control winter annual weeds in alfalfa

When even a little moisture is available, weeds in our alfalfa fields take off. Before our alfalfa greens up and breaks being in a dormant state, try and eliminate those weeds.
The weeds that really seem to get ahead of us in the spring are winter annuals: pennycress, downy brome, mustards, cheatgrass and shepherd’s purse. They often can make up a significant portion of our first cutting of alfalfa and reduce the quality and palatability of that hay.
Excessive weeds will also increase dry-down time, lengthening harvest time, and increasing the chance for precipitation on cut hay.
Before applying any herbicide, check to make sure these weeds are actually causing economic damage to the alfalfa. A field that looks full of weeds from the road may not actually be as bad as you may think.
If you walk into an alfalfa field today, most anything growing will be unwanted plants that may need to be sprayed. However, alfalfa shoots that have started to grow and are green may be set back several weeks if they are sprayed incorrectly. Depending on your herbicide, spray before the alfalfa shoots green up or meet the alfalfa height recommendations.
If alfalfa is growing, fields needing control may need herbicide options that can be applied to new alfalfa growth. Some of the herbicides that can be used include Velpar, Karmex, Sinbar/Pursuit and Raptor. EC 130, Guide for Weed, Disease and Insect Management in Nebraska (Weed Guide) may provide some additional options. When selecting herbicides, make sure they are effective on the weed species you seek to control.
Winter annuals can quickly take over portions of a hay field and once that happens more labor-intensive drastic measures will have to be taken in order to reclaim the alfalfa potential. Know the purpose of your alfalfa. If quality is not needed, herbicides may not be needed either.
In any case, timing is essential. Control winter annuals before alfalfa comes out of dormancy and before they become a problem.