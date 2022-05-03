Extra care required for early weaning of calves

If you have ever watched a cow and her calf interact, you have seen the innate mothering instincts of the beef species. A cow will dedicate her entire being to protect and nourish her offspring, sometimes at the expense of her own health.

In periods of forage shortage, maintaining a cow’s body condition score (BCS) may compel producers to wean the calf early. Younger calves require different management considerations than those separated at the traditional weaning age.

“Normal weaning time is usually 80 to 210 days of age, so anything before that would be considered early weaning,” said Karla Wilke, associate professor at University of Nebraska-Lincoln and beef cattle specialist.

Calves can be weaned as early as 45 days old but only as a last resort, such as when there is concern the cow will not rebreed due to low BCS. The microbial activity of the calf’s digestive system dictates when the calf can be weaned.

“At 60 days, the rumen is typically 60% of the digestive tract, whereas in a month old calf the abomasum is 60% of the digestive tract,” Willke said. “After 85 days, the rumen is about 85% of the digestive tract, so my personal preference is if at all possible to delay early weaning until calves are 90 to 120 days old.”

When the BCS of the cow falls to four or below, producers need to consider weaning early, said Mary Drewnoski, beef systems specialist with Nebraska Extension.

“People might decide to early wean when cows are in better condition, if they think pasture will be limiting, to help ensure they can keep them in good condition without needing to feed supplements,” Drewnoski said.

If you choose to wean calves earlier than normal, take the time for a few extra precautions. Younger calves can sneak through smaller holes, so check fence lines for escape routes. Also, confirm that bunks, feeders and waterers are low enough for calves to access easily.

Prior to weaning, offer calves creep feed three to four weeks in advance to become accustomed to eating from a bunk. Calves that start eating dry feed immediately after separation from their mother are less likely to succumb to mortality or morbidity compared to those who do not eat for 24 hours or more, according to the UNL article “Early Weaning Beef Calves Sometimes Makes Cents.”

For the first two weeks, limit the number of head to 20 per pen. Divide the groups by size so smaller calves are not competing with their larger companions for bunk space or water.

“Early weaned calves have small digestive systems and need to be able to eat frequently throughout the day, so having fresh feed available most of the day, and not just two hours after feeding, is important for their growth,” Wilke said.

The first week of weaning is the highly stressful, critical stage. Feed should be highly palatable, as well as nutritionally dense and low volume for their small digestive systems.

To prevent calves from sifting through the feed, particle size should be similar. Mix hay or other forages with the feed ration instead of separately as free choice because some calves may eat only the hay.

Producers should examine the nutritional value and price differences when deciding whether to purchase a complete feed or mix their own rations.

“Mixing rations is typically cheaper than buying a complete feed as usually bulk commodities are the cheapest to acquire,” Wilke said.

Feed rations should have high energy and high protein with low starch. The afore-mentioned article suggests a combination of wheat mids and distillers grains combined with corn or barley.

“The lighter the calf, the higher their protein requirement,” Drewnoski said. “Even really good alfalfa hay with corn will not have a three-month-old calf gaining more than one pound per day. They need a source of bypass protein like distillers grains to improve gain.”

Two different sample rations were offered by Wilke. Note that these are calculated on a dry matter basis, not actual or as fed.

• 51% alfalfa hay, 25% wet distillers grain, 22% corn

• One-third hay (alfalfa or grass hay), one-third dry rolled corn, one-third wet distillers grain

Contact your local extension office or nutritionist to develop a feed ration specific for your operation.

To prevent health problems, avoid feeding low quality forage or dusty, moldy feed to calves.

In addition, provide salt and mineral. To further boost immunity, include copper and zinc in the mineral program.

Weaning calves early is a more intense time and labor commitment; producers must anticipate for longer dry-lotting periods. If managed correctly, the dividends can be worth the extra effort.

“Early weaned calves are very efficient with their feed,” Wilke said. “Because they are young, will probably be retained longer and are missing the milk component of their diet, a rate of gain of 2 to 2.5 pounds per day may be chosen as opposed to 1.5 pounds per day gain that might be targeted for a more traditionally weaned calf.”

Despite the additional labor and costs of weaning calves early, remember that the goal is to help the cows recover prior to the breeding season to ensure another calf crop next year.

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.

