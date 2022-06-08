Flowers abound this Memorial Day for Post

This past weekend found me traveling with a group of church women to a farm near Deshler, about an hour southeast. There we toured a 120-year-old family farmstead owned by our pastor, Leah Krotz, and her husband Rick. After winding down long careers in Belleville, Kansas, the couple returned to Leah’s childhood home near Deshler some five years ago as she studied to become an ordained minister. She now serves St. Paul Lutheran in Blue Hill.
In the midst of earning a seminary degree and weekly commutes between rural Deshler and Blue Hill, Leah and Rick managed to renovate the buildings and grounds where they now live. She is the fifth generation of her family to live at the farm. Also a master gardener, Pastor Leah has cultivated elegant landscaping and a number of colorful flower beds. She and Rick have skillfully blended her forebears' plantings and belongings with their own 21st-century tastes. During the summer, church parishioners and nursing home residents are often the grateful recipients of Leah’s cut-flower arrangements.
A vegetable garden, antique grain scales, a horse named Drifter and a cadre of cuddly kittens rounded out our tour. Afterwards, we enjoyed lunch, conversation and learning more about the unique aspects of the Fintel-Krotz farm home. Leah’s father was a talented welder, designer and builder, incorporating many interesting features into the house.
People are also reading…
Meanwhile, back at the Post Farm, the weeds are growing sky high as we wait for a gearbox, deck and blades for the riding mower to get here. In the meantime, I’m making do with my trusty second-hand Toro push, mowing a bit every day, enjoying the result and studiously not looking at all that didn’t get mowed. Suffice it to say I’m sleeping really well these days with all the added exertion!
Our first hay of the season has been swathed and baled. Beans and corn are growing nicely after a couple of rains this past month. We hire a commercial sprayer to take care of the weeds. We received our annual letter from the county weed superintendent informing us that we have a noxious weed problem in one of our pastures. We aerial spray every year, but alas! My cousins have now been spot spraying as well. Last fall, I had taken steps to enroll our land in the USDA’s EQIP program, but had to withdraw due to my dad’s passing, as the agency cannot contract with a deceased person.
Beneath gathering clouds in a windswept cemetery, our rural community assembled for Memorial Day services recently. My late father was included in the list of veterans’ names read who have served their country during wartime and are now laid to rest. The local Boy Scout troop laid a wreath at his grave, as well, his passing having taken place within the last year. It seems like only yesterday that he was commander of the honor guard paying tribute to our fallen soldiers.
Afterward, our Legion Auxiliary hosted a community potluck. I enjoyed visiting with folks I hadn’t seen in some time and helped with cleanup. It felt good to be able to give back to a community that had been so supportive of me and my father during his final years.
While Memorial Day is meant to honor those fallen in the line of wartime duty, I also try to pay respects to deceased friends and family. I like to decorate graves with real flowers but somehow always seem to miscalculate the needed quantity. Thus, I assembled a couple bouquets with cuttings from flowering plants and bushes around my property. I used seeded asparagus, goldenrod, salvia, catmint, geraniums and wild roses. I was pleased with the result, and found that they lasted longer than store-bought flowers.
Ahead of last week’s rain, I finally made it into a section of my attic I’d never been in before to lay down a tarp, as I’m missing an attic vent cap. The attic wasn’t as large or as dark as I thought it would be, and the scariest part turned out to be squeezing my body through a 15-inch ceiling trap door. I made sure to arrange the tarp so that I can just grab a corner of it and pull it down through the trap door when the vent cap does get replaced.
Waylon, my new dog, and I paid a visit to a trainer in Kearney recently. One session was helpful, although he still loves to chase my beloved kitties. I thought I was being really wise by putting him in the backseat of my car while I fed the cats. It worked well for a couple of weeks, and then this morning he chewed the headrests down to the foam! Needless to say, he was in the doghouse with me, but I can’t get too upset. My car is old, Waylon is young and this, too, shall pass. – Carla Post