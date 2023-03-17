Heifer calving is winding down for us and the resident cow herd starts in about a week.
We get a few early surprises, but we won't be in full swing for another 10 days or so. We have about 50 heifers that we will be keeping for ourselves that are handled with the cows in a no frills, no excuses environment. These are a smaller, lower-input style of heifer that we like for ourselves. These heifers aren't real popular for selling as breds, but they handle our environment really well.
We have had an abundance of twins this year. It seems like in years past we would have one or two sets but one or both would be dead, rarely two live ones on the heifer calving. We have had four sets this year and they have all been live, vigorous calves. Having the bonus babies helps for grafting on to the heartbreaks that come with calving sometimes.
I have had folks ask me what an "acceptable" level of loss is at calving. That number varies depending on management styles and who you talk to, but my answer is zero. I am upset if we lose one. We always lose a handful, but we strive to save them all. That is part of the reason March is such a rough time in cow country. Mental health for those of us in rural communities is a major concern of mine, especially livestock people.
To truly be a livestock person, you have to be fully committed and compassionate. Mother Nature has zero concern for your emotional well-being. The markets have zero concern for your emotional well-being. The Federal Reserve that plays with interest rates has zero concern for your emotional well-being. All of these things can get to beating a person down. Throw in a healthy dose of strenuous work and sleep deprivation, and it becomes the perfect storm for depression.
People are also reading…
I have had some very dark times in years past. It seems like March was usually when it was the worst. The winter grind gets to being almost too much to bear. Thankfully, family, friends and neighbors helped me through those dark times. I have spent a considerable amount of effort the past few years trying to "pay it forward" by speaking out about farmer suicide and speaking in front of groups about the importance of taking care of our mental health.
We have figured out a few things that are necessary to keep us functioning around here for the season. We try to get off the place for at least a few hours every week. Michelle makes it a point to get me to church a few times and take me out for lunch or dinner. We went on an overnight delivery run and visit last week. The week before that, Jake had gotten to the Nebraska Classic for a few days of showing and fitting.
Both of those getaways added stress to the guy who was at home, but thankfully, John G was able to step up and fill in. I also try to encourage Jake to go to the gym a couple nights per week at least. I used to view it as silly for a guy that worked all day to go work out, but it is a great stress relief for him. Just because it isn't my thing doesn't make it less valuable to someone else.
Socializing is also important. A little venting to someone not invested in the operation does wonders. If we just vent to the other folks in the battle with us, they start to feeling like they have to fix your problems and the problems on the operation. That breeds a whole new set of issues.
Sometimes just being around some folks who are not demanding anything of you except your presence helps also. Letting your mind and your heart "rest" from the trials of the day are important. Being there for someone else is the best way to do this I have found.
Our individual problems are unique to us but are similar to what our friends are dealing with also. Hearing how other folks have the same self-doubts and guilty feelings makes us feel better. We realize that these things happen to us all and we can get through it together.