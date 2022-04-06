Fulfilling farm dreams

When Randy Warnken and Annie Madsen started dating, Randy had mostly Angus cattle, but love can change things.
“My dad raised registered polled Herefords,” Annie said. “Most women want a fancy house and fancy jewelry ... I just wanted a cow, specifically Herefords. So, about eight years ago, Randy bought me five.”
At first, the couple didn’t keep any of the cows back because they were paying for farmland, but in 2020 they did keep one back and named her – 2020. This year, they celebrated the birth of her calf. It is very apparent that Randy and Annie find a lot of joy in agriculture and each other.
But work on the farm was getting harder with age. Randy had been dealing with multiple myeloma, as well as back issues. The couple was encouraged to reach out to Nebraska AgrAbility and see the resources that were available to help them continue pursuing their farm and ranch dreams.
A love for agriculture and family is a strong, unifying attribute for the couple. They were both raised in the ag industry. Randy’s ag career began on a farm east of Hildreth, Nebraska, where he often helped his Uncle Les and Uncle Fred farm. They did everything from milking cows to raising hogs, hay and milo.
After high school, Randy graduated from Kearney State College in 1974 with a double major in accounting and business. He purchased my Uncle Fred’s farmstead in 1972, and in 1974 purchased 320 acres of farm ground, including the homestead where he grew up. Later he added 160 acres of pastureland, and in 2018 he bought another quarter near their current farmstead.
Throughout his years of farming, Randy has raised hogs, hay, corn, soybeans and has a cow-calf operation.
Annie grew up on a farm, too. They raised registered polled Herefords as well as various crops, but it was sold in the early 1970s. Their marriage has truly fulfilled her dream of being a farmer and rancher, she said.
Before they were married, Annie had three daughters and also has nine grandchildren.
“Although Randy had no biological children of his own, he loves them like his own,” she said.
“We really enjoy the cow-calf operation as well as the hay operation,” Annie said. “The beautiful experience of calving continues to remind us of the miracle of life. The enjoyment one gains from watching the baby calves play with each other like children and their mother’s fussing over them can’t help but give us satisfaction.”
They also find joy in planting corn and soybeans. Growing hay for their own use and to sell is also part of their operation.
“Randy also has a great reputation for raising some of the best alfalfa and orchard grass in the area,” Annie said, adding that she enjoys baling small bales.
In addition to working with her husband on the farm, Annie also serves as an administrative assistant at a public school, helps occasionally at a local bed and breakfast. She’s a driver’s ed instructor and teaches defensive driving classes and motorcycle classes.
With all the joys of farming and balancing other jobs off the farm, there are also challenges involved with keeping up with the demanding work. Randy and Annie agreed that raising crops and cattle is not for the “faint of heart.” There’s everything from dealing with harsh weather and equally harsh rising input costs.
“Especially as one ages, we have come to the realization that the body can’t do what it used to do,” Randy said.
That’s why Randy and Annie appreciated hearing about the Nebraska AgrAbility program from a friend.
“Our overarching goal is to promote independence for ag producers who want to continue farming and ranching despite a disabling or significant health condition,” said Angie Howell, vice president of Easterseals Nebraska. “It’s a simple process of a phone call and a farm or ranch visit.”
Through the assessment process, rural rehabilitation specialists help identify and offer recommendations that will help the farmer or rancher work safer and more independently over the long term. This includes recommendations on how to modify farm or ranch tasks, suggestions on how to adapt equipment, education on injury prevention, identification of potential funding sources for modification needs, how to increase overall farmstead accessibility and coordination of other community services and supports.
“Most farmers and ranchers wouldn’t dream of doing anything else,” Howell said. “Our job is to support them in remaining active on the farm or ranch so they can continue in their chosen profession of agriculture.”
It was through resource coordination from Nebraska AgrAbility, Randy was able to secure an electric power livestock trailer jack and will also be getting a tractor seat modified.
“We are very grateful for the insight presented to us through this program,” Annie said. “We appreciate getting help with something as simple as getting easier access to the tractor and gaining more comfort when sitting in the tractor seat and not being jostled around so much that it causes pain.”
“Even using an electric lift assist jack for hooking and unhooking a stock trailer may not seem like it could make a huge difference, but in my life, it does” Randy added. “We are grateful beyond words for these recommendations and devices.”
It’s a positive program willing to help in many different areas, Annie said.
“Anyone engaged in agriculture who is facing challenges with age and/or disabilities should be encouraged to look into this program,” she said.
Since 1995, the Nebraska AgrAbility program has served more than 600 farmers and ranchers with disabilities, providing assistance to overcome barriers and continue their work in agriculture. Nebraska AgrAbility is a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funded opportunity that is free to clients and delivered in tandem by staff of Easterseals Nebraska and Nebraska Extension. Contact Nebraska AgrAbility at 800-471-6425 or e-mail at neagrability@ne.easterseals.com Learn more at https://agrability.unl.edu/