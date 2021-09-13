 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Get free livestock marketing ideas during webinar series

Get free livestock marketing ideas during webinar series

Business of beef

Seasonality is a struggle for ranchers. The largest percentage of a rancher’s herd is spring-born, but when they’re coming to market is not when grocers are selling the most meat. Walmart hired a rancher to consult them on beef.

 Submitted photo

Livestock producers can get help with innovative livestock marketing plans and strategies during a series of free webinars offered for five weeks this fall through the Kansas Department of Agriculture. The five-part webinar series titled, “Marketing Like a Champion,’ will be held Wednesday evenings, from Oct. 6 through Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Learn how to build your brand name, identify your target customer and build international markets, from Rachel Cutrer of Ranch House Designs and B.R. Cutrer. She has hosted previous webinars through the Kansas Department of Agriculture. Also, Crystal Blin of Hundred Acre Media will discuss content calendars, Facebook advertising and strategies to explain how to grow your email list. Abram Mertz with Livestock Direct will discuss how to optimize your marketing strategy, such as how to transition from marketing to sales.

“In order to support their customers, successful seed stock operations are continually seeking improvement, whether it be the genetic quality of the livestock they are selling, or the marketing programs and services offered to customers,” Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam said.

This program is geared toward helping Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusiness grow and expand, as part of economic development in the community.

Registration is open and there is no cost to participate in the webinars. Participants register for each session separately. For more information and to register go to www.agriculture.ks.gov/BusinessDevelopment.

Tags

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News