Get free livestock marketing ideas during webinar series

Livestock producers can get help with innovative livestock marketing plans and strategies during a series of free webinars offered for five weeks this fall through the Kansas Department of Agriculture. The five-part webinar series titled, “Marketing Like a Champion,’ will be held Wednesday evenings, from Oct. 6 through Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Learn how to build your brand name, identify your target customer and build international markets, from Rachel Cutrer of Ranch House Designs and B.R. Cutrer. She has hosted previous webinars through the Kansas Department of Agriculture. Also, Crystal Blin of Hundred Acre Media will discuss content calendars, Facebook advertising and strategies to explain how to grow your email list. Abram Mertz with Livestock Direct will discuss how to optimize your marketing strategy, such as how to transition from marketing to sales.

+2 Producer offers tips for selling meat directly to consumers There’s growing interest from livestock producers in selling beef directly to the consumer and from consumers who would like to purchase meat locally.

“In order to support their customers, successful seed stock operations are continually seeking improvement, whether it be the genetic quality of the livestock they are selling, or the marketing programs and services offered to customers,” Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam said.

This program is geared toward helping Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusiness grow and expand, as part of economic development in the community.

Registration is open and there is no cost to participate in the webinars. Participants register for each session separately. For more information and to register go to www.agriculture.ks.gov/BusinessDevelopment.