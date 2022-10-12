Grazing drought-stressed crop residue

Welcome rains have occurred in many Nebraska regions; but our hot and dry summer impacts are extending into the fall and drought-stressed forage stalks are deteriorating more rapidly than normal. These conditions along with shorter than normal grass pastures may be motivating livestock producers to begin fall crop residues grazing earlier.
When it comes to stalks residue, grain sorghum stover will retain nutrient grazing value longer than corn. This year, though, rapidly declining stalks quality may be encouraging earlier residues grazing of both corn and sorghum soon after grain harvest. Both crop residues provide good nutrition for mid- to late-gestation cattle following fall harvest. Sorghum leaves have similar quality to corn husk and leaves, but their quality still decreases over time.
People are also reading…
Although both residues provide the highest nutrient content when grazed soon after grain harvest, prioritize grazing corn stalk fields first. Corn leaves tend to detach from stalks within one to two months after harvest and then blow out of stalk fields; thus, dramatically lowering grazing nutritional content. In contrast, grain sorghum stover leaves remain attached to their stalks much longer into the winter and early spring retaining nutritional value.
Previous grain sorghum yields can be used to set optimum grazing stalking rates. For example, grazing rates might be one acre per cow per month for every 100 bushels of harvested sorghum.
Unlike corn residue, grain sorghum stover can have prussic acid toxicity along with possible nitrate toxicity risk, especially if cattle are forced to graze the lower third of drought-stressed stalks. Other sorghum stover residues advantages include being less prone to lodging; and lower acidosis (founder disease) from grazing spilled grain than corn.
More crop residues research information is available on our cropwatch.unl.edu and beef.unl.edu websites.