 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grazing drought-stressed crop residue

Crop residue extends grazing

Cattle graze a newly harvested corn field in Audrain County.

MFT photo by Mindy Ward

Welcome rains have occurred in many Nebraska regions; but our hot and dry summer impacts are extending into the fall and drought-stressed forage stalks are deteriorating more rapidly than normal. These conditions along with shorter than normal grass pastures may be motivating livestock producers to begin fall crop residues grazing earlier.

When it comes to stalks residue, grain sorghum stover will retain nutrient grazing value longer than corn. This year, though, rapidly declining stalks quality may be encouraging earlier residues grazing of both corn and sorghum soon after grain harvest. Both crop residues provide good nutrition for mid- to late-gestation cattle following fall harvest. Sorghum leaves have similar quality to corn husk and leaves, but their quality still decreases over time.

People are also reading…

Although both residues provide the highest nutrient content when grazed soon after grain harvest, prioritize grazing corn stalk fields first. Corn leaves tend to detach from stalks within one to two months after harvest and then blow out of stalk fields; thus, dramatically lowering grazing nutritional content. In contrast, grain sorghum stover leaves remain attached to their stalks much longer into the winter and early spring retaining nutritional value.

Previous grain sorghum yields can be used to set optimum grazing stalking rates. For example, grazing rates might be one acre per cow per month for every 100 bushels of harvested sorghum.

Unlike corn residue, grain sorghum stover can have prussic acid toxicity along with possible nitrate toxicity risk, especially if cattle are forced to graze the lower third of drought-stressed stalks. Other sorghum stover residues advantages include being less prone to lodging; and lower acidosis (founder disease) from grazing spilled grain than corn.

More crop residues research information is available on our cropwatch.unl.edu and beef.unl.edu websites.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Frosted sorghum and prussic acid

Frosted sorghum and prussic acid

Colder temperatures have already caused some freezing in the Great Plains and Midwest. What have those temperature done to the forages and how…

Grazing for interseeding

Grazing for interseeding

Pastures and hay meadows provide higher quality feed, are more productive and require fewer inputs when they have good forage legumes growing …

Drought recovery essentials

Drought recovery essentials

So, what happens to forage plants during a drought? Nearly three-fourths of Nebraska’s pastures are classified in poor to very poor condition …

Projects and reminiscing

Projects and reminiscing

I’ve been traveling a lot, so I haven’t been around the ranch as much, but Jason’s been keeping everything fed and happy. I attended Wednesday…

Fall armyworm awareness

Fall armyworm awareness

Last year, portions of eastern Nebraska saw an unprecedented number of fall armyworm caterpillars feeding on alfalfa, brome regrowth in pastur…

Fall thistle control

Fall thistle control

Did you spray thistles this past spring and summer? If so, it would be a good idea to revisit those areas. Even though it has been dry, there …

Alfalfa last cutting

Alfalfa last cutting

Has the decision been made for when the last cutting of alfalfa will happen? This year it might not be an easy decision.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News