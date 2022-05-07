 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grazing preparation may involve capturing flush of spring growth

Producers may be considering grazing alfalfa in drought areas
In drought, consider grazing alfalfa using flash grazing.

Dry and cool weather has caused spring green-up to lag. With warmer temperatures in the forecast, many cool season species may come on fast as they make up for lost time. Are you prepared to capture this flush of spring growth?

Cool season species statewide are ready to grow as soon as temperatures and moisture allows. This includes perennial species like smooth brome as well as planted annuals like rye, barley, or oats. While this flush of growth is needed for animals that will be turned out to pasture to have something to graze on, maturing too fast can cause some issues.

Grasses lose quality as they begin to develop seed heads and mature. The trade-off to this is the additional yield being produced. As grazing managers, we are constantly walking the line between quality and quantity, trying to find the optimum level for both. The danger with fast spring growth is the grass maturing faster than we can graze it, resulting in low quality forage and lower grazing efficiency.

So, what can we do? Try flash grazing to quickly graze pastures initially. This allows animals to utilize more forage in the vegetative state, while at the same time setting the plants back a bit and delaying maturity. The trick is setting back plant growth enough that we can come around for a second grazing period to a vegetative plant while not apply so much pressure the plant’s health suffers. After an initial quick rotation, we can slow things down again and graze normally as pasture growth slows later this spring.

