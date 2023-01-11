Insurance can help producers manage risk of drought, low prices

Having insurance can be more beneficial for farmers and ranchers, than some may realize.

Although Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) doesn’t protect against low prices, it protects against lower prices, when the actual market price is lower than expected. If a producer plans to sell weaned calves in October 2023, for example feeder cattle futures were around $205 per hundredweight. LRP can pay out if prices drop below that level by then.

“It works a lot like hedging, and if you’re not used to that, there’s a learning curve,” said Dr. Jennifer Ifft, associate professor of agricultural policy at Kansas State University in Manhattan.

Speaking during in late November at the Central Kansas Beef Summit in Salina, Ifft said farmers can apply any time of the year for LRP. Contracts change daily along with the futures markets. New policy options are posted around 3 p.m. most weekdays and are available up until 9 a.m. the next day. Producers should check with their insurance agent to be sure they can purchase a policy within this limited time-frame.

There’s no set contract size, and producers can insure any number of head under the limit of 25,000 head per year.

People pay the premium at the end of the insurance contract, not up front, Ifft said. There’s a lower cost for LRP compared to an option due to the cost share from the federal government.

There’s also Pasture, Rangeland and Forage insurance (PRF) which can protect farmers when weather conditions affect forage growth. Producers using this insurance are very likely to come out ahead in the long run, Ifft said.

The PRF deadline passed Dec. 1, but there is no LRP deadline.

But do insurance benefits outweigh the cost?.

“I always try to emphasize that there is no right or wrong risk management,” Ifft said.

She aims to help producers make more informed choices, and insurance takes some of the risk out of farming and ranching. Producers can get some money when markets go down or it is drier than normal.

“Insurance makes you whole,” she said. “It will replace some of your lost income so you can make decisions based on what you currently know about prices, yield, production.”

She told the audience about three major types of risk that cattle producers face. Production risks are events such as disease or weather that can lead to a decline in production or weight gain or cause mortality.

Feed risks involve decreases in crop or forage yields, making feed expensive or difficult to find.

Price risk is when the market price might drop, possibly even not covering the cost of production.

As with any insurance, a higher level of coverage pays out more, but also costs more.

“The producer has to decide how large of a local rainfall shortage rain shortage or decline they must experience in order to get paid,” she said.

Payments get calculated as the difference between actual precipitation and your coverage level. There are weather stations in each grid, amounting to a about 5-10 grids per county. The National Weather Service takes the data and estimates local precipitation.

The level of payout is based on an estimate of the average value from hay produced in your county or the average value of grazing land, Ifft said.

When purchasing a policy, producers are allowed to adjust these values up or down, based on their needs.

For producers expanding their herd, insurance can help with loan access. Ifft said having a good agent to help explain the details is important.