Irrigating alfalfa before first cutting

Alfalfa irrigation

Alfalfa varieties are being irrigated at different percentages. MSU researchers have discovered that the growing season seems to be extending in the fall, which could lead to opportunities to plant alfalfa with less fall dormancy.

Low soil moisture levels in many areas across the state may mean irrigating alfalfa before the first cutting. Many producers have already begun to water alfalfa. Have you considered this moisture building technique?

Early season watering is not a typical practice, but when soil profiles are dry, it needs to be considered. For soil that is still dry from last fall, spring irrigation can build moisture up in the profile for later in the year when the heat of the summer increases water requirements. This practice needs to be taking place now if you haven’t already started.

During the peak of summer heat and growth, alfalfa water needs may reach one half inch per day. Shallow roots are unable to keep up with increased demand during the summer heat. Instead, alfalfa relies upon deep roots that can extend down to depths of 8 feet.

Spring irrigation will encourage deep root growth now that can be put to use as temperatures climb, tapping into deep soil moisture reserves. On the other hand, if we only irrigate enough to maintain growth in the summer, the development of shallow roots is promoted. This decreases efficiency of summer waterings and may result in a situation where we are physically unable to supply enough water to keep up with moisture needs.

While watering more in these circumstances may seem like a solution, it can actually make things worse. To keep up with summer demand, the soil surface and first few inches may stay too wet. Oxygen needs for roots will be limited and performance will suffer. Alfalfa doesn’t like wet feet.

Finally, adequate subsurface moisture can help control weeds. If irrigating occurs before the alfalfa plant has begun to regrow after cutting, weed growth will be promoted instead.

Water early to make sure the top six feet of soil have ample water for the late spring and summer months.

