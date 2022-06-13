Irrigating alfalfa in-season

Although alfalfa is relatively drought-tolerant, irrigation makes it possible to produce higher yields. This perennial forage does not have specific critical growth stages when less sensitive to water stress. When moisture stressed, the plant will slow or stop growing and go dormant. Then, when water becomes available, growth resumes.
Since alfalfa has a longer growing season, it uses more water annually compared to other crops. However, you can over-water alfalfa resulting in plant injury, disease and possibly weed invasion. Irrigation can be challenging due to multiple harvests preventing watering for about 7 to 10 days per growth cycle and frequent heavy equipment traffic compacting soils. To reduce compaction, stop irrigating 2-3 days before cutting the alfalfa and irrigate again when alfalfa regrowth begins. Heavy irrigation of alfalfa stubble may encourage weed growth.
Irrigation scheduling efficiency can be improved using ET gages or soil moisture monitoring. Accurate weather forecasts can also allow growers to take full advantage of rainfall events and reduce irrigation applications.
As temperatures increase, daily water use is also increasing. Generally, the most yield impacting irrigation occurs just before the second cutting followed by the third and fourth growth periods, typically requiring 6 to 7 inches of irrigation. Peak water usage is about 1/3 inch per day in July and August. However, hot, windy and dry days can move the maximum water demand up to ½ inch per day.
Our UNL website https://water.unl.edu provides more alfalfa irrigation details. NebGuide, G1778, “Irrigation Management and Crop Characteristics of Alfalfa” is a useful free resource.