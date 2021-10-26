Kansas Livestock convention includes discussion of top industry issues

Speakers scheduled to appear at the Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) Convention in Wichita will talk about the 2022 cattle and beef markets, industry issues being addressed at the federal level, how consumer meat buying trends have changed throughout the pandemic and the latest in sustainability research.
The convention will take place Dec. 1-3 at the Wichita Hyatt and Century II Convention Center.
Veteran market analyst and CattleFax chief executive officer Randy Blach will take the stage during Beef Industry University (BIU) to talk about what the cattle and beef markets might hold in store over the next year. He will deliver his comprehensive, data-driven outlook.
Blach will assess where the industry stands regarding cattle numbers and what that means for beef supplies in 2022. He will factor the economy and competing meat supplies into his forecast for domestic beef demand. Feed and energy cost projections will be shared as well.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) President Jerry Bohn will be on the BIU program to give an update on issues being debated in Washington, D.C., including cattle marketing, tax policy, waters of the U.S. and others. Bohn served as KLA president in 1997 and is part owner of Pratt Feeders, which he helped manage for more than three decades.
Sara Place will discuss the strides made thus far in livestock production to reduce the industry’s environmental footprint and highlight opportunities for further improvement. Prior to joining Elanco as their chief sustainability officer, she served as senior director of sustainable beef production research for NCBA, where she led sustainability benchmarking projects and conducted life cycle assessments of the beef supply chain.
Kansas native and former Green Beret Commander Mark Nutsch will be the keynote speaker at the Cattlemen’s Banquet. Nutsch will share his true-life story of helping lead what is considered the most successful unconventional warfare campaign in modern history. In October 2001 he led a 12-man team of U.S. Special Forces on a mission to Afghanistan, where they rode horses to successfully overthrow the Taliban. Now a consultant to Special Operations Command, Nutsch earned a Bronze Star with valor for his bravery. The events of that mission were the inspiration for the 2018 major motion picture “12 Strong.”
The Consumer Trends Forum will focus on the purchasing patterns of consumers, which evolved rapidly during the pandemic. Danette Amstein, managing principal at Midan Marketing, will share insights her company gathered prior to and during the pandemic that show how livestock producers can make sure meat stays at the center of the plate. A well-respected thought leader in the meat industry, Amstein is a Kansas native who received her animal sciences degree from Kansas State University.
KLA members will review existing policy and consider new resolutions during committee and council meetings at the convention. Among policy issues expected to be discussed are meat inspection, ag burning and land use as it relates to wind power generation. Final policy consideration will come during the general KLA membership meeting at the end of the convention.
The trade show will feature livestock products and services on display for producers, as well as being the site for social events and meals at the convention.
The full schedule and registration information is available on www.kla.org or in the November-December issue of Kansas Stockman. All livestock producers are welcome to attend.