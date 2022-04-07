Know how to prepare for prescribed burning

Spring is a key time when prescribed burning of pasture and CRP lands occurs. Within this time period, there are a limited number of days when weather conditions such as wind speed, direction and humidity meet the required prescription for the unit that is being burned.
With this, having a detailed burn plan is needed to make sure the work is done safely. One should also consider the very dry conditions this year and the possibility of a continuing drought.
The primary objective of most prescribed burns in Nebraska is to control eastern red cedar trees. However, prescribed burns can also improve grass stands, prepare them for interseeding, reduce annual grassy and broadleaf weeds, enhance wildlife habitat, and improve forage quality.
Safe and controlled prescribed burns don’t just happen. It takes preparation, planning and an understanding of how fire reacts in certain weather conditions, with particular fuel loads and on various types of topography. Many times, the preparation will begin a year in advance.
Plan your prescribed burn carefully and be aware of the topography and other factors that will affect how the fire behaves. Never burn unless weather conditions are within your burn prescription.
Plus, make sure your burn is legal. You must obtain a burn permit from your local fire chief.
And finally, it is always a great benefit to have experienced people leading and being part of the prescribed burning crew.