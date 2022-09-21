Late fall alfalfa irrigation

Applause to our Nebraska irrigators. This year’s drought weather patterns and alfalfa growing season have been tracking similar to 2012; so it has been an extremely long irrigation season with very little rainfall relief. However, avoid the temptation to shut off your alfalfa irrigation applications too early.
Even though, alfalfa is a relatively drought-tolerant forage, surface moisture is still needed to prevent alfalfa roots from drying and dying over winter. Soil moisture will also help moderate soil temperatures and keep alfalfa plants alive.
Unlike corn and soybeans, alfalfa is a perennial crop, so developing roots can reach soil depths of 8 feet or more. Thus, possible over irrigation in the fall is less of a problem; since alfalfa plants will likely benefit from extra stored soil moisture next growing season without high water leaching losses. Irrigating now through October and into possibly November until soils freeze will potentially protect plants and improve yields.
Irrigation scheduling efficiency can be improved with using ET gages and/or soil moisture monitoring technology. Accurate weather forecasts can also allow growers to take full advantage of possible rainfall and reduce irrigation applications.
Daily water use drops into the fall. However, each cutting typically requires 6 to 7 inches of irrigation. Peak water usage is about one-third of an inch per day in July and August, but may lower to less than ¼ inch per day in late fall due to cooler days.
More alfalfa irrigation details are on our UNL website: https://water.unl.edu Our NebGuide, G1778, “Irrigation Management and Crop Characteristics of Alfalfa” is a free useful resource.