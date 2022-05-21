Making decisions about summer forage

The question is…what are you going to do with the forage you’re about to plant? Whether farmers are grazing it or putting it up for hay could determine what type of summer forage to plant.

“When you’re doing summer forages, some are better for grazing than haying. Any sorghum or sorghum-Sudan are good for grazing, but they don’t dry very well. However, Sudan grass (which is different from sorghum-Sudan,) has a smaller stem, so it dries better,” said Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension Educator. He noted pearl millet will also dry faster, although it won’t have quite the production of sorghum-Sudan but it’s easier to put up for hay and has less trouble with nitrates, too.

These are decisions to be made in the next couple of weeks, with the ideal time for planting these forages being late May to early June.

“This is the best time to plant them because they like the warm soil summer temperatures, which are needed to germinate well. They thrive when the weather is warm once we get into June and July,” said Jerry Volesky, Nebraska Extension range and forage specialist.

The best forage to plant depends on the particular needs that a farmer has. The group called sorghum-Sudan hybrids is good for cutting for hay or green chop, Volesky said. Also, forage sorghums are a good choice for making silage. Pearl millet could be grazed or hayed, when ready.

For the grazing ones, like Sudan grass or pearl millet, if planted June 1, then all it takes is 45 days, and they’re ready to start grazing, Volesky said.

The others are also planted June 1, but they’re ready to be hayed in 60 days (late July/early August).

The forage sorghums take a little longer to be cut for silage – about 80 days, in the last half of August. While all these different types of forage have been around for years, there are always newer varieties from different seed companies or dealers.

Any sorghum, Sudan grass or cane can have a high nitrate level, which can be poisonous when fed to animals if eaten too much, Saner cautions.

This can be especially so in a drier year, and not only in Nebraska or Kansas.

“They are a concern in any state in the U.S. They tend to be a problem during drought or sometimes if too much fertilizer is applied,” Saner said.

Volesky agreed.

“Nitrates can be a concern with Sudan grass or any of these annual forages if they become drought stressed. If this is a possibility, farmers should test the feed before using,” Volesky advises.

Test it first, by cutting off part of the plant and sending it to any certified lab that tests for nitrates. If it’s too high in nitrates, they might recommend diluting it out and mixing with other feedstuffs so that the total amount that the animal consumes is a safe level, Saner said. It might be able to be mixed with grass hay that’s low in nitrates, to reduce the total amount of nitrates that the cow would consume, although the lab analysis would advise whether to mix it with another feed, or whether it’s too toxic to feed.

Saner cautions that it could cause abortions in pregnant cows, if not enough oxygen gets to the fetus, and the particularly sensitive groups of concern are pregnant animals, including cows, sheep and goats.

“Nitrates are higher in the stem than in the leaves, so grazing it down closer to the ground and making animals eat more stem can increase the risk of nitrates they consume. You also don’t want to graze it lightly, because it can also be above the safe level in the leaves too,” said Phillip Lancaster, PhD., Research Assistant Professor of Beef Cattle Nutrition at Kansas State University. Lancaster grew up on a farm, where his family raised cattle and grew grain crops.

A few laboratories in the region that likely test for nitrates are Midwest Laboratories in Omaha, Nebraska, Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostics Center in Lincoln, Nebraska and the Kansas State University Veterinary Diagnostics Lab in Manhattan, Kansas. It’s recommended to call them first so they can relay how to properly take the sample so that it’s still usable for testing when it arrives.

Nitrate levels are different in different parts of the plant. It’s recommended to sample the stem and the leaves.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) offers a publication on safe levels in nitrates through its website: extension.unl.edu.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.