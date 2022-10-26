Managing cattle through drought requires 10,000-foot view

With severe drought widespread through cattle country producers are facing some tough decisions this fall and winter, according to a DTN analyst.

ShayLe Stewart, a livestock market analyst for DTN, spoke from personal experience at the recent Herd That! Conference in Broken Bow, Nebraska last month. In addition to her analyst position, she and her husband operate Big Country Genetics south of Cody, Wyoming.

Facing tight forage supplies going into the winter and with hay prices running into the $300 a ton range, she noted the Stewarts have been forced to sell some of their own cattle this year. But where and when to draw the line on how many cattle should be sold and what strategies might work to help producers hang on to more cattle is the challenge, she said.

Managing a drought when faced with a changing cattle cycle requires taking a 10,000-foot view she told those attending the conference.

She said producers should take a step back and ask yourself: 1) What does the market need? 2) Where does the market sit today? And 3) what is the market’s long-term trajectory?

“We don’t spend enough time talking about the cow herd – the cattle factory,” said Stewart. “The July market report foreshadows what will be in the January report. This year the July report showed the second fewest number of cows and second lowest number of beef replacement heifers in the last 50 years. Folks, this goes all the way back to 1972.”

Fewer cows will mean more demand for calves and a higher profit for cow-calf producers who can hang on to as many cows as possible, Stewart said.

Comparing the 2022 drought to the 2012 drought gives some insight, she said.

“What happened two years after 2012? Calf prices went on an uptick. The cattle cycle runs on a 10-year span, so we are running into the same scenario,” Stewart said.

Analyzing the 2012-16-time span, she added, “The market changes quickly and I am here to tell you the higher prices won’t stay around for long.”

Destocking is one option for forage and cash-strapped operations.

“Cash flow is king and managing any extra income is going to be pertinent to weathering the storm,” she said.

However, she warned, destocking changes cash flow and often means an operation misses out on opportunity.

“The biggest cash flow hit comes the year after the drought and destocking continues to impact an operation for another 7-10 years,” she said.

This is the invisible cost of drought, according to Stewart. With no replacement heifers after the 2012 drought calf numbers fell. Unfortunately, when the market is high, we have the fewest number of calves to sell, she noted.

“In hardship there is opportunity. If possible, take heifer calves and run them as grass yearlings or put them in the feedlot. There is tremendous opportunity now in buying heifer calves,” she said. “I predict in the not-too-distant future cows will be bringing $3,000 a head again.”

Both are lower cost options but if keeping them to calving age it’s a long wait before there is a return. But being flexible means you also have the option of selling them as bred heifers, which could turn a high profit in the current market scenario.

Producers could also consider restocking with yearling steers, but these do require more labor. Another option is restocking with bred heifers to rebuild with a strong, younger cow herd. But these usually cost more, and the calf crop is inconsistent until the cows are rebred with the operation’s preferred genetics.

Other options are restocking with young cows or short-term cows. Young cows provide a uniform calf crop, and they usually aren’t as expensive as bred heifers, but the competition could become costly. Short-term cows are inexpensive and raise good calves, but also mean the producer will have to restock soon and don’t contribute to herd longevity.

The outlook is the cattle market and cycle will probably “rock ‘n roll” the next two years and go into a downward trend for another six years after that, according to Stewart.

She urged those at the conference to set themselves up with any profits the next two years by paying down debt and making capital improvements.

“Be aware of what comes and be prepared for that,” she said.

Key to a successful outcome for any operation is know your numbers, said the livestock analyst: “Work those numbers and know where your break-evens are.”

She also encouraged her audience to talk to each other and connect.

“Droughts are a real kicker,” she said.

Suggestions shared during a question-and-answer session included:

- Checking with your local Farm Service Agency as there is Livestock Forage Program (LFP) and Emergency Assistance for Livestock money available for transportation costs of feed that has to come more than 25 miles to an operation as well as money for hauling water. LFP payments are based on an operation’s livestock inventory as well as total grass acres.

- Talk to your banker and make sure any sales or livestock purchases makes sense

- Use the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s Hay Hotline, located on the department’s website at https://nda.nebraska.gov/promotion/hay/index.html.