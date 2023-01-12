Montgomery County calving clinic set for Feb. 1

What do all profitable cow-calf operations have in common? A healthy calf crop on the ground, ready to develop for market. To help Iowa cattlemen and women prepare for a successful calving season, Iowa State Extension and Outreach is offering a hands-on calving clinic on Feb. 1. The workshop will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the White Fair Building on the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.
“Whether you’ve calved out 10 or 10,000 cows before, there’s always a new tip or technique to learn to help you get one more calf born alive,” said Erika Lundy-Woolfolk, extension beef specialist for southwest Iowa. “This clinic will feature a variety of hands-on and classroom sessions, as well as opportunities to share questions and experiences with speakers and fellow cattlemen.”
People are also reading…
Session topics are focused on calving, including nutrition basics during gestation and early lactation and controlling cow herd costs. A crowd favorite will be a hands-on session led by the ISU College of Veterinary Medicine utilizing a life-size cow model to give producers the opportunity to troubleshoot dystocia issues. An additional session led by Dr. Aimee Anderson of Oak Valley Animal Health will focus on helping producers prepare for calving with tips on things to know before, during and after.
Because the sessions are designed for individual hands-on learning, attendance is limited to 50 participants and preregistration is required by the end of the day Jan. 30. Thanks to sponsorship from Mills-Montgomery County Cattlemen, the cost of the clinic is $25 per person and includes supper.
To register or for more information, please contact Sadie Graham at the Montgomery County Extension office at 712-623-2592 or sagraham@iastate.edu.