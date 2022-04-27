More than a neighbor: Cattle nutrition expert Heather Donley shares her passion for beef

When the game is on the line, winning takes a team with players who take pride in their role and trust in each other.
Heather Donley knows the success of the beef industry – and our ranches – requires the same team effort. A crucial part of that team includes the Kansas Beef Council (KBC).
Donley, a native of a Minnesota cow-calf operation, ranches with her husband Clint near Ellsworth, Kansas. She also built a cattle quality management system used by more than 70 feedyards and manages that business.
Donley’s relationships with some of the largest beef customers in the nation and extensive beef cattle knowledge made her a unique candidate for a position on the KBC Executive Committee. Her term begins as the industry is tackling what she calls the fastest-moving topic of her career: sustainability.
“The private sector is getting hit hard as consumers want measurements to prove our sustainability,” Donley said.
While measuring sustainability is the critical task at hand, the research is far less valuable if we cannot effectively communicate our progress.
“KBC adds another layer to share that story,” she said.
Work being done within sustainability is not an easy story to tell.
“How ranchers view sustainability may include animal welfare, antibiotics and stewardship. If you talk to end-users, it’s also carbon footprint and methane emissions,” Donley said. “The story is not cookie-cutter. Geographical challenges, resources and Mother Nature mean sustainability is unique to everyone. It’s a challenging story to tell because it's not a one-size-fits-all.”
KBC tells that story while providing programs that increase demand for beef.
“KBC’s value to both producers and end-users is educating people on beef, nutritionally and operationally, while telling our story,” Donley said. “The Beef Checkoff is an investment today for our future by highlighting our commitment to work together to positively impact change."
Donley pointed to export markets, research and promotion as three things that undoubtedly bring value to producers.
“Export markets support the domestic market and the pricing of our products, which directly benefits ranchers,” Donley said, adding that the research component is important to provide doctors and nutritionists the data they need to educate their patients and clients.
Just as valuable is KBC’s ability to effectively tell our story.
“The thought process that goes into the strategy for marketing is incredible because it’s so detailed,” she said. “The goals and the measurements are the same principles we use at the feedyard. I had no idea it was that level of attention to detail.”
Translating cattlemen’s progress into consumer-friendly information requires expertise and diligence.
“It's like a team,” Donley said. “Ranchers and feedyards are focused on operational management, weather, inputs and commodities, all while managing risk. KBC is our marketing team. They help tell that story while we are focused on caring for animals.”
Donley sums up KBC’s role as “building trust” within the beef community and, most importantly, with consumers interested in their food sources.
“Anything great that is achieved is always achieved by a team,” Donley said. “KBC is a part of our team and they are going to bat for us every day.”