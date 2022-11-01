Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award seeks nominees

Know a Nebraska rancher, farmer, or forestland owner who goes above and beyond in the stewardship of natural resources? Nominate them for the 2023 Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award.
Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 24 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. In Nebraska, the $10,000 award is presented with Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN), Cargill, and the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water, and wildlife habitat management on private, working land. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.
Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application can be found at www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.
The deadline is March 1, 2023. Applications can be emailed to mindyr@a-fan.org or postmarked by March 1, and mailed to: Leopold Conservation Award, c/o AFAN, 5225 S. 16th St., Lincoln, NE 68512.
Selected recipients must be available for an Earth Day press conference, summer video production, and fall award ceremony.
The first Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award was presented to Wilson Ranch of Lakeside in 2006. The 2022 recipient of the award was Wine Glass Ranch of Imperial. To see a complete list of award recipients visit www.sandcountyfoundation.org/Nebraska.
“These award recipients are examples of how Aldo Leopold’s land ethic is alive and well today. Their dedication to conservation shows how individuals can improve the health of the land while producing food and fiber,” said Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation President, and CEO.