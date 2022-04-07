Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame chooses 2022 inductees

Eleven Sandhills residents, past and present, are being honored for their dedication to the cowboy way of life with induction into the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame.
They are Dave Knight of Keith County, Bill J. Manning of Cherry County and Mick Phillips of Garfield County.
Cowboys being honored posthumously include: Dave Cambell of Wheeler County, Bill Gallino of Cherry County, Walter E Gibbons Sr. of Custer County, Lowell Minert of Blaine County, Mike Welker of Cherry County, Bill White of Grant County, Rita White of Grant County, and George Winters of McPherson County.
The 17th annual Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony will be held June 11 at the 4-H Building at the Cherry County Fairgrounds in Valentine, Nebraska. Social Hour will begin at 4 p.m. A benefit auction will take place at 5 p.m. with the banquet at 6 p.m. and induction ceremony at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time.
Tickets are on sale. Contact Rod Palmer at 402-387-2212 or at P.O Box 127, Ainsworth, NE 69210, or email Tiffany Barthel at tiffbarthel@gmail.com.
Anyone wishing to donate items for the benefit auction can contact Barthel, Palmer, Bret Younkin, who can be reached at 402-760-0833, or any board member.