Nebraska state vet to retire after 30-plus years with NDA

Nebraska State Veterinarian Dr. Dennis Hughes last day serving as the top vet with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture will be Dec. 30.
He started working for the state in 1990 as a veterinary field officer and became state veterinarian in 2005.
“As state veterinarian, Dr. Hughes has been instrumental in keeping Nebraska livestock healthy and the state’s agricultural industry strong,” NDA Director Steve Wellman said in a news release. “We want to thank Dr. Hughes for his years in public service and for his leadership at the state and national level. His dedication to agriculture and the livestock and poultry industry will be remembered.”
During his tenure at NDA, Hughes enforced state and federal livestock programs and became proficient in animal disease diagnostics. As a field veterinarian, Hughes was instrumental in the eradication of pseudorabies and brucellosis from Nebraska swine and cattle herds. As Nebraska state veterinarian, Hughes led several animal disease response events of concern to the livestock and poultry industry, including avian influenza and bovine tuberculosis.
Prior to his work at NDA, Dr. Hughes worked in two private large-animal practices in northeastern Nebraska. He started his own practice in Battle Creek, Nebraska, and worked there until 1990 when he began his career in state government.
During his more than 30 years of employment with NDA, Dr. Hughes served as a member of the Livestock Emergency Disease Response System Veterinary Corps, the American Veterinary Medical Association, the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association, the National Association of State Animal Health Officials, and the United States Animal Health Association.
Deputy State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley will lead NDA’s animal health team until a new state veterinarian is named.