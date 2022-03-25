New Nebraska state veterinarian carries out lifelong passion

Being the Nebraska state veterinarian requires more than simple knowledge about animal husbandry and welfare. There are also the aspects of working with livestock producers, regulating policies and staving off epidemics.

Fortunately for Dr. Roger Dudley, his lifelong exposure to veterinary medicine and personal experiences have prepared him for his new role as Nebraska state veterinarian with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA).

For the previous five years, Dudley served as deputy state veterinarian. He replaces Dr. Dennis Hughes, who retired in December 2021 after 16 years as state veterinarian.

“Being around veterinary medicine my entire life prepared me for being in this role,” said Dudley. “Having an understanding of the practicing medical veterinarian and regulatory veterinarian side and what livestock producers do, is helpful.”

His immersion in agriculture from youth gives Dudley a holistic comprehension of the ag industry. He grew up in Gothenburg, Nebraska, where his father was a veterinarian. During his high school years, Dudley was involved with row crop farming. However, his passion remained in veterinary medicine.

Dudley received his pre-veterinary science degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He then earned his doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Kansas State University in 1990.

Following graduation, he joined his brother’s veterinary practice in Minnesota. While there, the majority of Dudley’s clientele were involved in the swine and dairy industries.