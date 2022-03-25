New Nebraska state veterinarian carries out lifelong passion

Being the Nebraska state veterinarian requires more than simple knowledge about animal husbandry and welfare. There are also the aspects of working with livestock producers, regulating policies and staving off epidemics.
Fortunately for Dr. Roger Dudley, his lifelong exposure to veterinary medicine and personal experiences have prepared him for his new role as Nebraska state veterinarian with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA).
For the previous five years, Dudley served as deputy state veterinarian. He replaces Dr. Dennis Hughes, who retired in December 2021 after 16 years as state veterinarian.
“Being around veterinary medicine my entire life prepared me for being in this role,” said Dudley. “Having an understanding of the practicing medical veterinarian and regulatory veterinarian side and what livestock producers do, is helpful.”
His immersion in agriculture from youth gives Dudley a holistic comprehension of the ag industry. He grew up in Gothenburg, Nebraska, where his father was a veterinarian. During his high school years, Dudley was involved with row crop farming. However, his passion remained in veterinary medicine.
Dudley received his pre-veterinary science degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He then earned his doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Kansas State University in 1990.
Following graduation, he joined his brother’s veterinary practice in Minnesota. While there, the majority of Dudley’s clientele were involved in the swine and dairy industries.
Dudley then worked in Iowa before returning to his hometown in 1996. For 16 years, he practiced at the Gothenburg Animal Hospital, working primarily with feedlot cattle and cow-calf operations. Half of his time was split between large and small animals at Gothenburg, he said. Beginning as associate veterinarian, Dudley worked to eventually own and operate the clinic.
In 2011, he joined the NDA as state epidemiologist. After six years, he transferred to his role as deputy state veterinarian before being promoted to his new position Feb. 21.
“Dr. Dudley has extensive experience in veterinary medicine, an excellent understanding of animal epidemiology and outstanding leadership skills,” NDA director Steve Wellman saidin a press release. “He already has established relationships with veterinarians throughout the state and with USDA officials. He is the best person for the job of keeping Nebraska’s livestock healthy and safe.”
Of utmost concern currently for Dudley are the highly pathogenic avian influenza and the looming threat of African swine fever entering the United States. NDA is continuing to monitor and develop plans regarding both diseases.
“My main role is protecting the livestock industry in Nebraska from foreign animal disease,” Dudley said. “I feel that in Nebraska, we have programs to help us be prepared such as the animal disease traceability and livestock import requirements.”
As passionate as Dudley is about veterinary medicine, he is equally if not more devoted to his family.
“I am very excited to be married to my wife Kayleen,” Dudley said. “Between the two of us, we have six kids and six grandkids. I love to spend time with them.”
