 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nightshade in corn residue

Pasture and Forage Minute black nightshade

Watch the density of black nightshade during fall grazing - if it's heavy, it could cause toxicity issues for livestock. 

While droughty areas or corners in cornfields can raise concern about potential nitrates when grazing residue, one might also be aware of any black nightshade in your corn residue that you are grazing or plan to graze. If these fields have too much black nightshade, be careful, as it might be toxic.

Black nightshade is common in many corn fields in the fall, especially those that had hail damage in the summer or any situation where the corn canopy became thin or open. It usually is not a problem, but if the density of nightshade is very high, there is the potential that it could poison livestock.

People are also reading…

Black nightshade plants average about 2 feet in height and have simple alternating leaves. In the fall, berries are green and become black as the plant matures. All plant parts contain some of the toxin, and the concentration increases as plants mature, except in the berries. Freezing temperatures will not reduce the toxicity.

It is very difficult to determine exactly how much black nightshade is risky. Guidelines say that a cow would need to consume 3 to 4 pounds of fresh black nightshade to be at risk of being poisoned. These guidelines, though, are considered conservative since there is little data on the actual toxicity of nightshade plants. Also encouraging is that reports of nightshade poisoning have been very scarce in the past.

Fortunately, even though nightshade plants remain green fairly late into the fall, cattle usually do not appear to seek out nightshade plants to graze. However, green plants of nightshade might become tempting toward the end of a field’s grazing period, when there is less grain, husks or leaves to consume.

Scouting fields to estimate the general density of nightshade plants will help you determine any potential risk. Secondly, and particularly near the end of a field’s grazing period, closely observe what the cattle are eating to see if animals might be selecting nightshade plants.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Drought recovery essentials

Drought recovery essentials

So, what happens to forage plants during a drought? Nearly three-fourths of Nebraska’s pastures are classified in poor to very poor condition …

Winterizing alfalfa and GDDs

Winterizing alfalfa and GDDs

Allowing for alfalfa to winterize before dormancy is a key factor in preventing winter kill across a stand. Traditionally, my recommendation h…

Frosted sorghum and prussic acid

Frosted sorghum and prussic acid

Colder temperatures have already caused some freezing in the Great Plains and Midwest. What have those temperature done to the forages and how…

Grazing for interseeding

Grazing for interseeding

Pastures and hay meadows provide higher quality feed, are more productive and require fewer inputs when they have good forage legumes growing …

Projects and reminiscing

Projects and reminiscing

I’ve been traveling a lot, so I haven’t been around the ranch as much, but Jason’s been keeping everything fed and happy. I attended Wednesday…

Fall thistle control

Fall thistle control

Did you spray thistles this past spring and summer? If so, it would be a good idea to revisit those areas. Even though it has been dry, there …

Fall armyworm awareness

Fall armyworm awareness

Last year, portions of eastern Nebraska saw an unprecedented number of fall armyworm caterpillars feeding on alfalfa, brome regrowth in pastur…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News