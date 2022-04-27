Not for sale: Farmers seek to change zoning regulations against sale of retail meat in Washington County

As bottlenecks in the food industry continue to plague consumers, more people are seeking locally grown food sources, but zoning restrictions in Washington County, Nebraska are preventing producers from selling meat products directly from their farms.

“Our current zoning regulations do not allow for the retail sale of meat on ag property. We allow sale of produce, eggs, milk – the product of livestock – but the sale of meat is not allowed right now,” said Chris Shewchuk, planning and zoning administrator for Washington County.

“Retail sale meat is listed in the matrix of land uses, but there is no place where it is allowed,” Shewchuk said. The law was last updated in 2005.

Mariel and Anthony Barreras are advocating a zoning amendment, which would allow them to sell processed and packaged meat directly from their farm near Blair, Nebraska.

“Their (Washington County) zoning regulations are missing definitions,” said Mariel Barreras. “It is incomplete. There’s no definition of what this restriction means or who it applies to.”

Barreras raises grass-fed beef and pork. The meat is processed 40 miles away from the farm at the Wahoo Meat Locker. Then Barreras transports the meat to customers because they are restricted from coming to the farm to get the product. This creates more work for Barreras as she makes weekly meat deliveries throughout eastern Nebraska.

Currently, farmers can sell meat products at grocery stores or farmers markets in Washington County. Barreras said that small farms cannot meet grocery store demands so are often overlooked as a supply source. Moreover, farmers markets are seasonal, thus income is not made during the months when farmers markets are closed. Selling retail meat products directly from the farm would alleviate both problems, she said.

Barreras is encouraging Washington County to follow federal guidelines, which has specific definitions of retail meat sale.

For example, the Cornell Law School defines an agricultural product as “any agricultural commodity or product, whether raw or processed, including any commodity or product derived from livestock that is marketed in the United States for human or livestock consumption.”

Barreras shared one draft of the proposed zoning regulation text amendment, which reads: “Meat – Retail shall mean the sale of meat from cattle, pigs, sheep and other livestock which has been previously butchered, prepared, packaged, labeled, inspected and / or processed into a meat product in compliance with federal law and which could customarily be purchased for human consumption …”

Attorney Connor Orr is representing the Barreras family. He and Washington County attorney Scott VanderSchaaf are working together on the amendment, said Shewchuck.

“There will be some revisions before it goes before the planning commission at the next meeting,” Shewchuck said. “The county attorney has to be comfortable with it. We do not have a final product yet for him to even review.”

With the zoning regulations being county-wide, Barreras is not the only Washington County resident affected.

“We are trying to make this law even better for all of the farmers who have been getting the short end of the stick with Washington County,” Barreras said. “It’s so important for everyone to be able to sell their product off the farm. Customers want transparency, they want to know where their food comes from.”

The proposed text amendment is to be further reviewed by the planning commission at the next zoning meeting set for May 5.

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska.

