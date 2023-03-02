One stroll through John O’Dea’s calving lot and it is evident his love for livestock is a big reason why he and his family are successfully embracing the challenges of markets and weather in today’s agriculture.

As he checks on newborn calves nestled like little Easter eggs in a stover pile several cows approach for a good head and back scratching. Familiar with their caretaker’s gentle nature they aren’t concerned about the welfare of their little black bundles.

That same gentle, jovial approach is what has allowed O’Dea to build a successful direct marketing business selling the family’s beef to customers, not only around Nebraska and Colorado, but also as far as the Pacific Northwest and into the Southeast.

The Midwest Messenger will follow the O’Dea operation over the next year as John serves as a Producer Progress Reporter.

The O’Deas arrived in Nebraska after the Civil War, settling near Western, Nebraska. John’s great-grandfather ended up in Red Willow County in the early 1900s.

“We’ve been along the Republican River ever since,” he said.

However, in a region where either drought, grasshoppers, wildfires and other natural disasters have plagued those involved in agriculture, each generation has had to find their own ground.

John has had livestock all his life. He graduated high school in 1994 and stayed around to work different jobs.

Until 1996, his family raised hogs. Then we started the beef business.

“Direct marketing is my baby,” he said.

Over the past 20 years, he’s always sold a few head through direct sales. Now he connects with customers through social media and other avenues.

The business now has roughly 1,000 customers and O’Dea averages marketing 20 head a month direct to the consumer.

“About 80% of our business is in Nebraska with the lion’s share within an hour of the house,” he said. “Another 15% goes to the Front Range in Colorado.”

During the pandemic many producers scrambled to find slaughter appointments to market their beef. O’Dea already had a lot of appointments in place, but also worked with processors early on.

“We always tried to show up with the amount we said we were bringing,” he said. “I now have automatic processing slots set up with three processors in perpetuity. The key is we have cattle on feed year-round and send them to processors three times a month. This enables us to monitor pretty closely what should be ready and when.”

The ideal animal for the O’Deas is one that weighs 1,200 pounds coming out of the lot that had about a 750-pound carcass weight.

“That provides us with a 16-ounce, one-inch-thick T-bone or a 14-ounce ribeye,” he said.

The O’Dea cattle headquarters are just outside Indianola, Nebraska, and they also maintain a small ranch south of McCook. John’s job is checking the cow herd, marketing the beef and sourcing feed.

Several years ago, his sons, John G., who is “G” to the family, and Jake, started with Charolais cattle while in 4-H and FFA, but switched over to Angus. Jakes is developing a registered Angus herd.

“His thing is the genetics,” his father said.

To diversify the operation, the O’Deas also put-up hay along the Republican Valley. They aim to put up around 2,000 tons of alfalfa, grass and oat hay each year. Jake sells horse hay and they feed most of what doesn’t make the grade for horses or hobby animals.

Last year the hay business was turned upside down with the drought and two major wildfires that destroyed thousands of acres of pasture and hay piles.

“While we weren’t located within the fire area, I felt we had to do something,” O’Dea said.

He was instrumental in coordinating a hay relief effort that collected more than 5,000 tons of donated hay.

“There was such a sense of urgency when it happened that we just started going into the fire areas with loads of hay and dropping them, so cattle were fed within a matter of hours,” he said.

Those involved with him in the relief effort would find where displaced cattle were being sheltered and get the hay to them. One hay delivery was especially close to where the National Guard was dropping water on hot spots by helicopter.

“It was rather surreal,” O’Dea said.

There is hope for a better spring in southwestern Nebraska. They’ve had 20 inches of snow so far this winter and about two inches of rain ahead of that snow, with more predicted.

“We actually have moisture back in the soil profile,” O’Dea said. “I feel a bit more confident that we’ll have grass this year.”

O’Dea’s favorite things about being involved in agriculture are getting to be outside, having the opportunity to be part of the community and doing things with young people.

“I embrace the challenges of markets and weather. It keeps a person on their toes,” he said.

Additional challenges going forward for the O’Dea’s include securing land lease agreements.

“Buying land is rather out of the picture for the near term. So, we’re working on ways to develop feed sources for our heifer development program, and some of those are scarce,” he said.

The O’Dea sons are finding their own niches in the community. Jake is a 2021 graduate of Southwest High School and decided to stay with the cattle operation. He has worked fitting cattle at the National Western Stock Show, Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic and other shows and has developed a network for that niche. Jake is still active in FFA, and National Junior Angus shows and works getting youngsters started in showing as well.

John “G” graduated from Southwest High School and for a time attended Fort Hays State University. He now works with Will Rogers at Welding Plus in Indianola, a full-blown machining and fabrication shop.

John’s wife, Michelle, works as a custodian at Southwest Public Schools Elementary.

Both are active in Ash Creek Lutheran Church, located southwest of Indianola where Michelle is a mid-week teacher and John has served on various boards and committees. In addition, John just began his third four-year term on the Southwest Public Schools school board.

We at the Messenger look forward to hear what the next year brings for O’Dea and his family, and we wish them the best.