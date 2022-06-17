 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Poisonous pasture plants

Watch out for poisonous pasture plants

UW-Madison Extension Weed Scientist Mark Renz warns livestock producers that we may see more toxicity issues this year. Watch out for highly toxic plants like chokecherry, seen here, and white snakeroot.

While generally not as problematic in Nebraska compared to other western states, poisonous plants can exact their toll on livestock enterprises, and many times the losses are unrecognized.

There are 17 species listed as primary toxic plants that can be found in Nebraska. Toxic plants contain or produce substances injurious or lethal to animals. The amount of plant material consumed by the grazing animal before death or poisoning symptoms appear does vary by species. Poisoning symptoms will vary depending on the toxic compound in the plant, but may include difficulty breathing, excess salivation, nervousness, or staggering.

Many poisonous plants are avoided by the animal, but a scarcity of forage, such as under drought conditions, may lead to a situation where they are consumed.

There are some species, such as prairie larkspur, that grazing animals may select when they are flowering (mid-June to early July). Other relatively common poisonous plants in central and western Nebraska include Riddell groundsel, Lambert crazyweed, wooly locoweed and chokecherry.

People are also reading…

Poison hemlock and spotted water hemlock are common statewide. These two species prefer moist areas in pastures, creek banks, ditches and disturbed sites.

If you suspect a poisonous plant problem in your pastures, be sure to get a positive identification of the plant. When control or removal of the plants is not possible, it may be best to move livestock to a different pasture.

Nebraska Extension does have a great resource called Nebraska Plants Toxic to Livestock (EC3037) https://extensionpublications.unl.edu/assets/pdf/ec3037.pdf that can be found online or obtained through your local Extension office.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Poison hemlock and livestock

Poison hemlock and livestock

Have you noticed tall weeds with umbrella-like white flowers in pastures, ditchbanks and along the roadsides? It may be poison hemlock. Be car…

Grass hay harvest

Grass hay harvest

Smooth bromegrass and other cool-season grass hay fields are growing rapidly with seedheads appearing. When do you typically cut your grass hay?

Irrigating alfalfa in season

Irrigating alfalfa in season

Although alfalfa is relatively drought-tolerant, irrigation makes it possible to produce higher yields. This perennial forage does not have sp…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News