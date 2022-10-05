Projects and reminiscing

I’ve been traveling a lot, so I haven’t been around the ranch as much, but Jason’s been keeping everything fed and happy. I attended Wednesday of Husker Harvest Days, and I thought there was a good crowd. I always enjoy seeing my coworkers and colleagues that work in other markets, as well as all our advertisers.
After that, my parents came up for the weekend for the big Brewster barbeque that serves as the fundraiser for the firemen each year. They always do a nice program, and it’s usually the best beef sandwich I have all year.
We cruised around the ranch the next day, and looked over all the cows, and calves. We’ve had some cold and wet days, and while it’s been a nice break from the heat, the wet part hasn’t accumulated to anything. It’s still plenty dry here.
The following week I was supposed to be at a conference in Broken Bow, but I got roped into a bit of a project with Jason. We purchased a liquid tank so we could start supplementing our feed with additional protein, and Jason drove to Columbus to gather all the parts we needed.
We got it all unloaded and set up, and the liquid was delivered the next day. Jason went to start using it, and it wouldn’t pump out.
He had exhausted all possibilities, and the only remaining option was a piece of plastic on the inside of the tank blocking the outflow of liquid.
The tank was about waist high full of this syrupy molasses substance, and somehow we were going to have to get inside to remove the block. Early in the morning last Wednesday, Jason got down to his little skivvies, and lowered himself down into the tank of molasses. I stood by on supervision and to document on Snapchat such a momentous event.
He was able to get the plastic piece out, but when he couldn’t crawl back out of the tank, I drug him out with the loader. It was like that scene from Tommy Boy when he got out and got rinsed off. “I’m a maniac, maniac, on the floor” played in my head in the background, and I did question if we ate paint chips when we were both kids.
The weekend rolled around and I was back in York for my niece’s birthday, and it was a perfect pit stop on my way to the wedding of a college friend. She lives, and was married in our college town, Manhattan, Kansas. Harvest for my family started over the weekend.
People are also reading…
As I drove to Manhattan, I listened to the playlist our group of friends put together for Fake Patty’s Day senior year, and reminisced on all the good times we had in that town.
Those four years were some of the best years of my life, and looking back on them, I know I am so fortunate to have had the experience that I did. It was well worth the college loans.
I called my other friend from college on the way home, and we laughed about all the dumb stuff we did, and I cried my little tears wishing we could relive it one more time all together in one place.
Just one more time around of partying in the trailer park we frequented, stomping our boots to Copperhead Road, hitting the Library (which was actually a liquor store) for another handle of Jim Beam, wondering if we’d ever get sick of eating Jimmy John’s sandwiches every night.
Don’t’ get me wrong, I had responsibilities too, like keeping my grades up, and going to work every day, but it never felt as serious as it does now.
“I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them” is a quote from the TV show “The Office.” I think we all feel that way about certain times of our lives.
I buried a piece of my heart at K-State, and I’m forever thankful for a place that I can miss so much, and still visit and have it bring up the same good feelings that it always gave me.
As I rounded the curve near the sign that said “Manhattan 13 miles,” I felt the same excited feeling I felt almost 13 years ago as an incoming freshman with my car loaded down, moving into the dorms for the first time.
I was scared that day, and I called home a month or so later, swearing I was going to transfer back to Nebraska. I’m so glad I stayed.
Manhattan is a home for me, and I met my second family there.
I don’t know any lullabies that I’ll ever sing to our kids if we have them, but one song I’ll make sure they know is “I know a spot that I love full well, ‘tis not in forest not yet in dell; ever it holds me with magic spell, I think of thee, Alma Mater. K-S-U, we’ll carry thy banner high. K-S-U, long, long may thy colors fly. Loyal to thee, thy children will swell the cry. Hail, Hail, Hail, Alma Mater!”